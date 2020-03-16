Robot Software Market Trend Analysis By Component & Type Forecast 2024

Global Robot Software Market Research Report by Vertical (Government, BFSI, Retail, e-Commerce, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Logistics and Transportation), by Deployment (On-Cloud and On-Premise), by Robot Type (Service Robot and Industrial Robot), by Software (Data Management Software, Simulation Software and Predictive Maintenance Software) and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia–Pacific and the Rest of the World) – Forecast till 2024

Market Synopsis

The Global Robot Software Market was valued at USD 1.59 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 13.48 billion by 2024 registering a 44.45% CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of robots for commercial and industrial applications, developing artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies, and increasing demand for advanced solutions by manufacturers to provide high-quality products at affordable prices are some of the major driving factors of the robot software market. However, the lack of skilled expertise is one of the major restraining factors for this market. Rising adoption of robotics by SMEs and growth in industry 4.0 are some of the key trends which are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for investors in the global robot software market. Whereas, security issues related to DDoS attacks on robotics data is one of the major challenges faced by the players of the global robot software market.

Virtual assistance, autonomous robots, point-of-care testing, navigation & object detection, business process automation, customer support services, and autonomous vehicles among others are some of the use cases of the robot software.

Request Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7859

Key Players:

IBM Corporation

ABB Ltd

Nvidia Corporation

Cloudminds

Brain Corporation

Aibrain

Furhat robotics

Neurala

iRobot

Epson Robotics

Microsoft Corporation

Energid technologies

Oxbotica

Segmentation

The global Robot Software Market has been segmented into software type, robot type, deployment, organization size, vertical, and region.

By software type, the market has been segmented into recognition software, simulation software, predictive maintenance software, data management software, and communication management software.

By robot type, the market has been segmented into industrial robots and service robots.

By deployment, the market has been sub-segmented into on-premise and on-cloud.

By organization size, the market has been classified into small & medium size enterprises (SMEs), and large enterprises.

By vertical, the market has been categorized as BFSI, retail & e-commerce, government, healthcare, logistics, manufacturing, and IT & telecommunication, and others.

By region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Regional Analysis

Market Research Future (MRFR) study has covered the following countries in the regional analysis of the global robot software market the US, Canada, and Mexico in North America. Germany, the UK, France, Spain, and Italy in Europe. China, Japan, India, Singapore, Australia, the Philippines, and South Korea in Asia-Pacific. The Middle East & Africa and South America in the rest of the world.

The global robot software market is currently dominated by North America. The US, followed by Canada, are the highest contributors in terms of revenue generation for the market. Presence of key players such as IBM Corporation and Microsoft Corporation, availability of skilled expertise, increasing adoption of advanced technologies by verticals such as BFSI, manufacturing, and transportation and logistics are some of the major factors driving the growth of the robot software market in North America.

Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing market for robot software. China, Japan, and South Korea are the primary economic countries and are the major manufacturing centers of semiconductors, electronics, energy & power, and pharmaceuticals products. Further, the increasing adoption of robots by the manufacturing and logistics industries is expected to fuel the growth of robot software market in the region.

Check Discount @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/7859

Recent Developments:

April 2019: Deloitte legal center of excellence (CoE) collaborated with UiPath in order to expand its business with automation solutions. With this collaboration, UiPath, a robotic process automation solution provider, and Deloitte is planning to design and develop robotic and Cognitive Automation (RCA) solutions.

October 2019: ABB Ltd announced to expand in Shanghai, China by developing flexible robotics factory in the country. The company has raised a fund of USD 150 million for developing this robotics factory. This factory is expected to build with advanced connected technology, collaborative robotics, and artificial intelligence research.

Intended Audience

Investors and consultants

Research/Consultancy firms

Technology solution providers

Software Developers

OEMs

Robot manufacturers

SMEs and large enterprises

Government agencies

LIST OF TABLES

Table 1 Robot Software Market, By Region, 2019–2024

Table 2 North America: Robot Software Market, By Country, 2019–2024

Table 3 Europe: Robot Software Market, By Country, 2019–2024

Table 4 Asia-Pacific: Robot Software Market, By Country, 2019–2024

Table 5 Rest Of The World: Robot Software Market, By Region, 2019–2024

Continued……

Get More Information @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/press-release/robot-software-market

LIST OF FIGURES

FIGURE 1 The Global Robot Software Market Segmentation

FIGURE 2 Forecast Methodology

FIGURE 3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Of The Global Robot Software Market

FIGURE 4 Value Chain/Supply Chain Of The Global Robot Software Market

FIGURE 5 Share Of The Global Robot Software Market In 2019, By Country (In %)

Continued…….

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]