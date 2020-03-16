Single Dose Detergent Packaging Market 2017-2027: Analysed by Business Growth, Development Factors and Future Trends

Single dose detergent packs have emerged as a dynamic innovation in the detergent and laundry industry, aimed at targeting apartment dwellers and consumer class with low disposable income. Single dose detergents are heavily consumed by apartment dwellers for clothes washed at local Laundromat and have led to design and technological developments in the single dose detergent packaging market. The single dose detergent packaging market is characterized by consistent design innovations fulfilling packaging and delivery systems for packing detergent quantity required for one time washing. With changing lifestyle and demand for higher convenience in product offerings, the global single dose detergent packaging market is expected to witness growth opportunities for manufacturers and suppliers of detergent packaging solutions.

The concept of single dose detergent packaging was introduced to target apartment dwellers who wash clothes at local self-service laundry or Laundromats. Single dose detergent let the consumer buy detergent in smaller quantity for day-to-day purposes at an affordable price. Single dose detergent is available in pods and pouch packaging. Pods are relatively novel segment in the single dose detergent packaging market. Pods were first introduced in the U.S market around 2010. Single dose detergent not only helps consumer to use the detergent efficiently in the right amount but also offers more convenience as compared to the conventional packaging of the laundry detergents.

Global Single Dose Detergent Packaging Market: Market Dynamics

The demand in single dose detergent packaging market is correlated with the detergent market. The detergent market is estimated to be more than US$ 10 Billion and the demand for single dose detergent is moving with significant momentum which is influencing the single dose detergent packaging market. Changes in the consumer lifestyle and the rise of consumer preference for the products in smaller quantity is expected to fuel the growth of the single dose detergent packaging market over the forecasted period. The demand of the single dose detergent in the emerging market constituting population with low disposable income has led to growth in the demand for the single dose detergent packaging market.

However, single dose detergents are being considered as health hazards for reason being the shiny and colorful detergent which can be easily mistaken for candy by children and infants. Manufacturers of single dose detergent packaging are increasingly focused on finding solutions for child resistant single dose detergent packaging. Moreover, regulations posed by the government authorities against the use of harmful chemicals in detergents can limit the scope of the single dose detergent packaging market. Especially in Europe, where policies are stringent against the use of plastics and harmful chemicals, manufactures and suppliers operating in the single dose detergent packaging market face numerous restraints. Despite these drawbacks, the single dose detergent packaging market is expected to grow over the forecasted period owing to the convenience in user experience offered by the single dose detergent packs.

Global Single Dose Detergent Packaging Market: Market Segmentation

Single dose detergent packaging market can be segmented by material type, by application type, by packaging type and method of use.

Based on the type of material used, single dose detergent packaging market can be segmented into:

LLDPE

MET

PVC

PE

PPE

Based on the application type, single dose detergent packaging market can be segmented into:

Stain removal

Odor removal

Freshness

Whiteness

Based on the type of packaging, single dose detergent packaging market can be segmented into:

Powder pods

Liquid pods

Powder pouches

Based on the method of use, single dose detergent packaging market can be segmented into:

Machine wash

Hand wash

Global Single Dose Detergent Packaging Market: Regional Outlook

Regionally global single dose detergent packaging market is segmented into

North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Japan

North America region is the expected to lead the single dose detergent packaging market attributed to the consumer lifestyle and consumer preference in the region. APEJ region is expected to have growth in demand for the single dose detergent packaging market over the forecasted period owing to the densely populated areas along with the presence of consumers from lower wage group. The demand for the single dose detergent packaging market in European nations is expected to be sluggish over the forecasted period due to the stringent government norms against the use of plastic and harmful chemicals in the detergents.

Single Dose Detergent Packaging Market: Key Players

Some key players operating in the single dose detergent packaging market are Bemis Company, Inc., Swiss Pack Pvt. Ltd, MJS PACKAGING, Multi-Pack Solutions LLC, Indevco Group Holdings Pty Ltd, VDL Groep Be, Rkp Polybags Private Limited, Pouch Direct Pty Ltd, FormulaCorp.com, Sunflex laminators, United Plastics, Idea Connection Ltd.

