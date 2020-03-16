Sleeve Labels Market – Global Industry To Witness Highest Growth During 2019 – 2029

In this report, Persistence Market Research (PMR) offers a ten-year forecast of the global sleeve labels market for the period 2019 to 2029. The global sleeve labels market report further exhibits the estimated data for 2019, and forecast data up to 2029 in terms of value (US$ million) and volume (tons). The present study exhibits the trends for the global sleeve labels market. It includes North America, East Asia, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). The report also includes the competition landscape for the sleeve labels market.

Report Description

This report studies the global sleeve labels market for the period 2019–2029. The prime objective of this research report is to provide insights and key trends relating to the global sleeve labels that are steadily helping transform global businesses.

The global sleeve labels market report starts with an elaborative executive summary for several segments and their shares in the sleeve labels market. The report further covers the market dynamics of the global sleeve labels market, which includes PMR analysis of the market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends that are affecting the growth of the sleeve labels market. In addition, basis point share analysis and attractiveness index with key insights have been provided. In order to highlight the performance of the global sleeve labels market in each country and region, basis point share and year-on-year growth analysis are provided.

The report underlines the study of the present challenges and opportunities for the sleeve labels market. It also includes a value chain analysis, which offers a structural view of profitability from key participants such as raw material suppliers, manufacturers, and end users in the sleeve labels market. In order to provide customers with a clear understanding of the global sleeve labels market, we have revealed a competition analysis of key market companies and their strategies. The competition dashboard offers a thorough comparison of sleeve label manufacturers on valuable parameters such as total revenue, key product offerings, key strategies, and key developments.

To evaluate the complete market size of sleeve labels, the research report considers several fundamental factors based on secondary research. Additionally, sleeve labels market highlights on quantitative assessment such as market share by material type, product type, printing technology, end use, and region has been provided.

The market value was benchmarked based on data collected through numerous data sources, with analysis on global sleeve label production, imports & exports, and production capacity of key sleeve labels manufacturers. The data is further scrutinized by validating and estimating the product types, such as shrink sleeve and stretch sleeve labels, for getting a thorough understanding of the sleeve labels market. In cases where data related to sleeve labels is not accessible, we have discussed with packaging industry experts and individuals to comprehend the scenario. This study helps us in arriving at base year volume data. Key players of sleeve labels are recognised based on factors such as revenue, production, strategic developments, and business presence.

Detailed profiles of companies that manufactures sleeve labels are included in the research report to evaluate and analyse their strategies, recent developments, and key product offerings. Key players operating in the global sleeve labels market include CCL Industries Inc., Avery Dennison Corporation, Fuji Seal International, Inc., Huhtamäki Oyj, Bemis Company, Inc., Klöckner Pentaplast Europe GmbH & Co. KG, CMS Gilbreth Packaging Systems, Inc., Walle Corporation, Anchor Printing, H Derksen & Sons Company, OTK GROUP, a.s., Traco Manufacturing, Inc., Fort Dearborn Company, Edwards Label, Inc., Resource Label Group, LLC, Axiom Label Group, WS Packaging Group, Inc, Multi-Color Corporation, and Consolidated Label Co. Inc.

Data Collection Process

Supply-Side Analysis

Key manufacturers of sleeve labels have been identified, and their product portfolios have been analyzed. The average selling price of sleeve labels is calculated based on data provided by primary respondents (30-40 interviews with key manufacturers). Also, validation of the same is carried out through secondary research to obtain a holistic view of the sleeve labels market. Revenue data of sleeve label manufacturers is assessed to get the final sales data of the target product. Import/export data of sleeve labels is added in the above manufacturing value gathered through the aforementioned steps to arrive at the final supply-side data.

Demand-Side Analysis

In case of demand-side, the demand for sleeve labels is tracked by tracing the demand from end-use industries. Consumption patterns for sleeve labels may vary in different parts across regions. We started by sizing up the sleeve labels market by tracking the demand from various end-use industries such as food, beverages, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals, among others. Production output of end-use industries was also tracked to evaluate the overall demand for sleeve labels.

Key Segments Covered

This section highlights the global sleeve labels market on the basis of material type, product type, printing technology, end use, and region, to present a forecast for the period 2019 to 2029. The sleeve labels market is segmented as follows:

On the basis of material type, the global sleeve labels market has been segmented as:

– Polythene Terephthalate Glycol

– Polyvinyl Chloride

– Oriented Polystyrene

– Polypropylene

– Polyethylene

– – HDPE

– – LDPE

– – LLDPE

– Others (Polylactic Acid, etc.)

On the basis of product type, the global sleeve labels market has been segmented as:

– Stretch Sleeves

– Shrink Sleeves

On the basis of printing technology, the global sleeve labels market has been segmented as:

– Rotogravure Printing

– Flexographic Printing

– Offset Printing

– Digital Printing

– Letterpress Printing

On the basis of end use, the global sleeve labels market has been segmented as:

– Food

– – Bakery & Confectionary

– – Dairy Products

– – Baby Food

– – Frozen Foods

– – Others (Snacks)

– Beverages

– – Alcoholic

– – Non-alcoholic

– Pharmaceuticals

– Personal Care & Home Care

– – Toiletries

– – Hair & Skin Care

– – Baby Care

– – Others (Surface Care, etc.)

– Chemicals

– Other Industrial

On the basis of region, the global sleeve labels market has been segmented as:

– North America

– – U.S.

– – Canada

– Latin America

– – Brazil

– – Mexico

– – Argentina

– – Rest Of Latin America

– Europe

– – Germany

– – Italy

– – France

– – Spain

– – U.K.

– – Benelux

– – Nordic

– – Russia

– – Poland

– – Rest of Europe

– South Asia

– – India

– – Thailand

– – Indonesia

– – Malaysia

– – Rest of South Asia

– East Asia

– – China

– – Japan

– – South Korea

– Oceania

– – Australia

– – New Zealand

– Middle East & Africa

– – GCC

– – Turkey

– – South Africa

– – North Africa

– – Rest of Middle East & Africa

