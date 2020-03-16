Slider Bags Market| business Insights, Trends, Outlook and Key Players 2017-2027

Apart from adding value to products, packaging could also contribute positively towards social implications. Each year about 1 billion metric ton of food is wasted, half of which is due to inconvenient packaging options. The wastage of the food can be reduced drastically with the use of moisture sealants such as slider bags or other barrier packaging. Slider bags are extensively used in day to day applications such as preserving medicines, food, equipment, etc. Slider bags have a wide range of application in pharmaceutical sector, food sector, manufacturing sector and others. Slider bags provide convenience to customers in terms of protective storage that enhances the shelf life of packed products. Innovations in slider bags such as labeling is expected to improve the growth prospects for global slider bags market.

Slider Bags Market: Market Dynamics

Flexible packaging market comprises of products such as resalable packaging, shrink-wrap packaging and other forms of packaging. Flexible packaging is estimated to be about US$ 230 billion and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3% over the forecast period. Slider bags market is driven by its demand from wide range of application for storing materials which are not consumed or utilized completely. The need for protecting the food or other material mainly from moisture supports the growth of the slider bags market. Slider bags can seal the product repeatedly even after frequent use of the product. The convenience offered by slider bags for recurrent usage is boosting the slider bags market potential. The reusability of the slider bags puts slider bag into the recyclable or sustainable form of packaging. The inclination of the consumers for a sustainable form of packaging can push the growth of the slider bags market over the forecast period. The cheap cost and availability of the slider bags is another factor driving the slider bags market. However, slider bags manufactured from plastics are attracting concerns of regulatory authorities around the world, due to rising plastic waste. The entrance of the biodegradable material in packaging sector can limit the growth of the slider bags market. However new and innovative designs of the slider bags along with its lightweight and high barrier properties may provide further growth opportunities for the slider bags market over the forecast period.

Slider Bags Market: Market Segmentation

Slider bags market can be segmented by the type of material used, by product type and by end use.

Based on the type of material used, slider bags market can be segmented into:

PE

PP

LLDPE

LDPE

Nylon

Based on the type of layer type, slider bags market can be segmented into:

Monolayer

Multilayer

High barrier

Transparent

Based on the end use, slider bags market can be segmented into:

Medicine pouch

Sandwich bag

Snacks bag

Small Instrument bag

Others

Slider Bags Market: Regional Outlook

Regionally global slider bag market is segmented into

North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Japan

North America is expected to lead the global slider bags market owing to changes in consumer preferences for the preservation of food products. The demand for slider bags market in European region is anticipated to grow at a steady rate over the forecast period owing to the consumer lifestyle in the region. Developing economies in Latin America and APEJ region is expected to register rapid growth for slider bags market due to sheer demand for slider bags in various sectors. Growing interest among established multinational players of flexible packaging, in APEJ region, may make slider bags packaging market competitive in the region.

Slider Bag Market: Key Players:

Some key players of slider bag market are Reynolds Consumer Products LLC, C-P Flexible Packaging, Bison Bag Co Inc, PKG Group LLC, Pacific Bag, Inc., International Plastics Inc, SVP Packing Industry Pvt, Minigrip, Presto Products Company, Flexico, Inc.

