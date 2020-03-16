Smart Stethoscopes Market Is Anticipated To Expand By Expanding Healthcare Infrastructure During Forecast Period 2019 – 2027

User Friendly and Cost Effective Smart Stethoscopes is New Homecare Device

A French physician René Laennec introduced the first stethoscope in the market in 1818. It is since then that there has been massive advancement in the field of radiology and cardiac imaging. Even to this date, cardiovascular diseases are still the leading cause of death across the globe. The earlier the medical condition is diagnosed, the better it is to save lives. For the purpose of early diagnosis, numerous non-invasive investigational modalities exist. Cardiac magnetic resonance imaging, electrocardiography, echocardiography, and cardiac computed tomographic (CT) scan are some of those non-invasive investigational modalities that facilitate early diagnosis.

Drawbacks of Conventional Stethoscopes to Trigger Market Growth

The smart stethoscope is a cost effective and user-friendly equipment that assists physicians in arriving at accurate diagnosis. Smart stethoscope is now an effective assistant for doctors and new homecare medical device. It helps in accurate diagnosis of heart-rate based disorders heart rate and respiratory diseases. Though conventional stethoscopes have been playing a crucial role in the cardiology department until now, smart stethoscopes are emerging as a new invention that could replace the conventional one in near future. The increased demand for replacement of conventional stethoscopes with advanced, better versions is expected to bolster global smart stethoscopes market. Low sound quality due to obesity in patients and thick chest wall are few of the shortcomings of conventional stethoscopes.

However, the global smart stethoscope market is hampered due to lack of substantial trained personnel for interpretation and investigation results. Additionally, availability of smart stethoscopes only in advanced centers is foreseen to restrain market growth.

