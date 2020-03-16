Sparkling Wine Market is expected to Generate Huge Profits by 2023 | Key Players – Illinois Sparkling Co., the Sparkling Wine Co., Moët Hennessy USA, Pernod Ricard

Market Overview

Sparkling wine has a significant content of carbon dioxide in it which gives it a sparkling quality and are sourced from the fermentation of grapes. Sparkling wine represents the fastest growing wine category and has witnessed massive growth in recent years. Consumption of sparkling is considered a status symbol which is increasingly permeating/percolating among the global populace. Increasing alcohol-consuming population, increasing disposable income, and growing realization of the health benefits associated with the consumption of wine have resulted in additional demand within the global sparkling wine market.

Rigorous marketing and promotional activities by winemakers have resulted in increased brand awareness which is expected to create lucrative opportunities for market growth. In addition, the growing sale of sparkling wine through online channel has created online presence and raised awareness among consumers.

Innovation in design, flavor, quality, packaging, along with rapid product developments and launches has reflected favorably on the growth of the global sparkling wine market.

In contrast, sparkling wine represents the premium category of wines and are more popular among niche consumers. The price of sparkling wines is slightly on the higher side which restricts market growth in price sensitive markets. Additionally, growing health consciousness has resulted in a decline in the consumption of alcoholic beverages. Besides, the production of sparkling wine is subject to regulatory monitoring and heavy taxes levied on them can constrain the market growth significantly. Furthermore, an increase in the prevalence of liver and heart diseases has also had a negative impact on the sales of sparkling wine.

In December 2018, Henkell Freixenet, the global leader in sparkling wine, added a new alcohol-free sparkling wine to its namesake portfolio. The new alcohol-free sparkling wine is made using a low-temperature distillation system which keeps the natural aroma of grapes intact. The product is launched in white and rose variants.

In November 2018, House of Saka, Inc., a veteran of the adult beverage industry, launched the first-ever luxury line of cannabis-infused, alcohol-free wines. Saka’s Sparkling Brut Rosé and still Rosé wines are sourced from Napa Valley, the world’s foremost wine growing region.

Segmentation

The global sparkling wine market has been segmented based on type and distribution channel.

By type, the global sparkling wine market has been segmented into white, rosé, and red.

By distribution channel, the global sparkling wine market has been segmented into food service and retail. The retail segment has been further segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores, and others.

