Spunbond Nonwovens Market Growth with Worldwide Industry Analysis to 2027

Introduction

Spunbond nonwovens are manufactured by the spunbond technology, wherein thermoplastic polymers are extruded to form fine filament fibers of around 15–35 micrometer diameter. These filaments are then collected on a conveyor belt in the form of a web or sheet and bonded together by chemical, mechanical, heat, or solvent treatment. Polyester, polypropylene, and polyethylene are the commonly used polymers for manufacturing spunbond nonwovens, as these offer high strength, high molecular weight, and broad molecular weight distribution. The ability to easily mold and control the properties of polyester, polypropylene, and polyethylene polymers makes them a popular choice for manufacturing nonwovens.

Planning to lay down strategy for the next few years? Our report can help shape your plan better.

Global Spunbond Nonwovens Market: Trends & Developments

Fluctuation in the prices of crude oil over the last few years has had a direct impact on the prices of its derivatives such as polypropylene, polyester, and polyethylene terephthalate. Fluctuation in prices of raw materials has adversely affected the profit margins of several manufacturers of spunbond nonwovens. Demand for disposable spunbond nonwovens is expected to rise during the forecast period owing to the increase in consumption of spunbond nonwoven products such as baby diapers and female hygiene products.

Global Spunbond Nonwovens Market: Segmentation

Based on end-use industry, the global spunbond nonwovens market can be segmented into personal care and hygiene, agriculture, packaging, medical, automotive, and others. Spunbond nonwovens are used in the personal care and hygiene industry to manufacture baby nappies, towels, hand warmers, and ladies hygiene and incontinency nappies owing to their excellent water and liquid absorption capabilities, high barrier qualities, high elasticity, and high chemical stability. Spunbond nonwovens are also used to manufacture protective clothes such as head covers, surgical masks, surgical coats, aprons, and shoe covers, as they offer excellent barrier protection properties. The usage of spunbond nonwovens in the agriculture field has been rising.

This trend is expected to generate significant sales in the global spunbond nonwoven market in the near future. Spunbond nonwoven blanket fabrics permeate light, air, and water and create an optimal micro-climate optimal for plant growth and development. Spunbond fabrics also keep the soil warm, minimize evaporation of water from the soil, prevent the growth and spread of weeds, and significantly reduce or eliminate the cost associated with the use of herbicides. They are increasingly used by farmers to protect crops, biodegradable plant pots, and green house shades from the harmful uses of pesticides.

To obtain all-inclusive information on forecast analysis of global market, request a PDF brochure here.

Global Spunbond Nonwovens Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global spunbond nonwovens market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to be the major consumer of spunbond nonwovens in the near future. The market in the region is estimated to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period. India, China, South Korea, and Japan dominate the spunbond nonwovens market in Asia Pacific. China accounts for significant share in terms of production of spunbond nonwovens in Asia Pacific. India is a lucrative country for spunbond nonwovens owing to the availability of cheap labor and raw materials. India has traditionally been a key manufacturer and exporter of woven and non-woven textiles. The market in the country is projected to expand at a healthy pace during the forecast period. Rise in disposable income and growth in health awareness have boosted the demand for disposable diapers, female hygiene products, and wipes in India. Growth in popularity of personal care and hygiene products in the U.S. is likely to drive the spunbond nonwovens market in the U.S. during the forecast period.

For more actionable insights into the competitive landscape of global market, get a customized report here.

Global Spunbond Nonwovens Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global spunbond nonwovens market include PFNonwovens Czech s.r.o., Berry Global Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Kolon Industries, Inc., E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Avgol Ltd, Schouw & Co., Radici Partecipazioni SpA, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC., Johns Manville, KURARAY CO., LTD. and Fitesa.