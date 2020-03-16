Synovial Sarcoma Market to Reflect Impressive Growth Rate by 2025

Synovial sarcoma is a predominantly juxta-articular, malignant, and soft-tissue tumour, which represents approximately 10% of all soft-tissue sarcomas. It was first reported in 1893, and due to its resembling characteristic with synovium, it was named as synovial sarcoma. As per the studies it has been observed that, synovial sarcomas are slow growing tumours and usually occur predominantly around knees, followed by the ankle, shoulder and elbow. Rise in incidence rate of all types of the cancer has been observed since last few decades. More than 60 percent of the world’s new cancer cases occur in Africa, Asia, and Central and South America & 70 percent of the world’s cancer deaths also occur in these regions.

Moreover, cancer is the second-leading cause of death globally after cardiovascular disease, and the proportion of deaths around the world due to cancer has increased from 12% in 1990 to 15% in 2013 and according to the World Health Organization (WHO), cancer accounts for 8.3 million deaths each year, with 70% new cancer cases expected to be reported over the next 20 years. This is likely to provide significant opportunities for players in the synovial sarcoma market. According to the study represented by Sarcoma Foundation of America, Synovial sarcoma is the fourth most commonly occurring sarcoma, accounting for 8-10% of all sarcomas also, it has been observed that synovial sarcoma affects most commonly to the adolescent and young adults of age between 15 and 40.

Strong focus on research and development to enhance the treatment options available such as targeted therapies and biological therapies. Treatment methods which include targeted therapies will increase the survival rates of patients as these therapies have low toxicity associated with their use. Currently, there is no targeted therapy yet. Moreover, strong and promising clinical pipeline is anticipated to fuel the synovial sarcoma market in near future. There are 83 pipeline therapeutics for the treatment of synovial sarcoma of which 8 drugs are under clinical phase III (clinicaltrials.gov). Also, innovative technologies like ZVex and GLAAS technology, RESOLYSIN technology, and tumour specific cytotoxic T-cell treatment are showing promising results. Thus, significant pipeline of the drugs, growing awareness among people and the increasing funding for research are major factors driving the growth of the market. However, the side effects associated with cancer treatment, high cost of treatment, stringent government regulations, and the high failure rate in the clinical trials, might hamper the growth of the market in the future.

The global synovial sarcoma market can be segmented on the basis of treatment type, end user and geography. On the basis of treatment type, the market can be segmented into chemotherapy, immunotherapy, radiation therapy, and surgery. On the basis of end-user the market can be segmented into hospitals, cancer research centers, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. Chemotherapy and immunotherapy are anticipated to dominate the synovial sarcoma market in the forecast period. Multi-specialty hospitals are anticipated to remain dominant during the forecast period.

Based on geography, the synovial sarcoma market can be segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East-Africa (MEA). At present, North America holds a leading position in the market followed by Europe. The major factors which have driven the market growth include development of innovative treatment, current FDA approval and rising adoption of innovative approach by patient and doctors. Moreover development of novel treatment and therapy for synovial sarcoma due to funding from Sarcoma Foundation of America and Synovial Sarcoma Research Foundation is also the major contributing factor for the growth of North America synovial sarcoma market. The population in developed countries is projected to have more number of patients due to the rise of obese patients and elderly population. This will drive more cancer prevalence and growth in revenue for the treatment methods.

Various key players contributing to the global synovial sarcoma market comprises Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Bayer AG, Epizyme, Inc., Cue Biopharma, TAKARA BIO INC., and Adaptimmune.