Tarragon Oil Market Insights by Size, Status and Forecast 2027

Global Tarragon Oil Market: Overview

Tarragon oil is used in various beauty, pharmaceutical, and food products for its aromatic properties. It has strong herbaceous and anise-like odor. Tarragon oil is one of the essential oils. It provides a number of health benefits. It is anti-rheumatic, circulatory, digestive, detoxifier, deodorant, and stimulant. The oil is obtained by steam distilling the leaves and flowering tops of the tarragon plant. The essential oil consists of the following substances: cineol, estragole, ocimene, and phellandrene. Tarragon oil is available in the market in two varieties: Russia Tarragon and French Tarragon.

Global Tarragon Oil Market: Key Segments

The global tarragon oil market can be segmented based on type, application, and end-use industry. In terms of type, the tarragon oil market can be bifurcated into organic and conventional. Based on application, the global tarragon market can be divided into flavor, fragrance, personal care, medicine, and others. In terms of end-use industry, the global tarragon market can be classified into cosmetics, food, pharmaceuticals, and others.

Tarragon oil is used as flavor and fragrance imparting agent in a wide range of cuisines and cosmetic products. Food and cosmetics are the two prominent end-use industries for tarragon oil. These segments are expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. Tarragon oil is also added as an essential oil in cosmetic products such as perfumes. It is used as flavoring agent in vinegar, pickles, etc. It is also used in salads, meat products, and salad dressing. Tarragon oil is also predominantly used in the pharmaceutical industry due to its medicinal properties.

Global Tarragon Oil Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global tarragon oil market can be segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Asia Pacific is the major region of the global tarragon oil market. Demand for tarragon oil is high in the region, due to the expansion in cosmetics and personal care industries. Asia Pacific is estimated to be a rapidly expanding region of the tarragon oil market during the forecast period. North America and Europe are also projected to be the key consumers of tarragon oil due to the presence of vast cosmetics and food industries in these regions.

Demand for tarragon oil is increasing rapidly in North America and Europe due to the higher consumer awareness regarding high quality cosmetic products compared to that in other regions. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for tarragon oil during the forecast period. Demand for tarragon oil is likely to rise in Middle East & Africa due to the expansion in the cosmetics & personal care industries in the region.

Global Tarragon Oil Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global tarragon oil market include Sydney Essential Oils, Berje, Ultra International B.V., Falcon Worldwide Chemical, Alabama Essential Oil, and Albert Vieille SAS.