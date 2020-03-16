Technical Insights : Global Boswellia Market To 2026

ResearchMoz presents professional and in-depth study of “Boswellia Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2026”.

This global Boswellia market report provides data for the estimated year (2018) and forecast year (2026) in terms of both, volume (MT) and value (US$ Mn). The report also consists of macroeconomic factors, forecast factors, and a market outlook of the global Boswellia market. The report includes a porter five force analysis of Boswellia, and drivers, restraints, and trends of the global Boswellia market.

This report provides forecast and analysis of the global boswellia market. The report provides the estimated data for 2018, and forecast data up to 2026 in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (kgs). The report also includes macroeconomic indicators, along with an outlook on boswellia for the global market. It includes the drivers and restraints of the global boswellia market, and their impact on each region during the forecast period. The report also comprises the study of current industry trends and opportunities for boswellia. The boswellia market also covers an analysis on value chain analysis which covers margins at each node. In order to provide the users of this report with a comprehensive view of the market, we have included detailed competitiveness analysis, market key players, and strategic overview. The dashboard provides a detailed comparison of boswellia manufacturers on parameters such as government certifications, product offerings, key strategies & focus areas of the company. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis by source, product type, application, end use, and region.

Through a detailed study of the market, our analysts have observed that, there is a tendency amongst the end users of boswellia to shift from resin type boswellia to extract type boswellia, which is likely to result in an increase in market demand over the forecast period. Also, the high prices of products sourced through boswellia papyrifera, boswellia sacra, boswellia serrate, and boswellia cartetii are deemed to cause a concern in raw material procurement. The report further states that, the use of boswellia in the food industry as a supplement is likely to result in a lucrative market opportunity for the producers of boswellia targeting this segment. On the basis of region, the European boswellia market is expected to hold the highest market share throughout the forecast period, owing to more consumption of boswellia as food supplements in the region. Following Europe, the North American boswellia market is expected to hold the second-largest market share throughout the forecast period.

The report includes the company profiles of key producers of boswellia, and the revenue generated from companies across North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). For the estimation of revenue, regional average prices were obtained through quotes from numerous boswellia producers, exporters, and distributors. All the key application segments of boswellia have been considered, and potential applications have been estimated on the basis of secondary sources and feedback from primary respondents. Some of the key data points collected for the modeling approach include the food and beverage sector overview, regional food and beverage outlook, average usage of supplements, including boswellia in food products, and others. The market has been forecasted based on constant currency rates.

A number of primary and secondary sources were consulted during the course of the study. Secondary sources include Factiva, and Hoovers, and company annual reports and publications. This report covers market dynamics related to boswellia that include the drivers, restraints, and trends driving each segment and opportunities in boswellia market. The report also includes analysis and insights into the potential of the boswellia market in specific regions. Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, product portfolio of boswellia producers, and recent developments in the boswellia market space. Some of the key players analyzed are Sabinsa Corporation, Arjuna Natural Extracts Ltd., PLT Health Solutions, Inc., Alchem International Private Limited, Nutra Green Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Gurjar Phytochem Pvt. Ltd., S.A. Herbal Bioactives LLP, and Alpspure Lifesciences Private Limited, among other boswellia producers.

Global Boswellia Market – By Product Type

Resins

Essential Oils

Extracts

Global Boswellia Market – By Source

Boswellia papyrifera

Boswellia sacra

Boswellia serrata

Boswellia cartetii

Others

Global Boswellia Market – By Application

Joint Health

Stress/Anxiety Relief

Anti-inflammation

Asthma

Digestive Disorders

Incense

Others

Global Boswellia Market – By End Use

Food Supplements

Herbal Medicinal Products

Aromatherapy

Personal Care Products

Others

Global Boswellia Market – By Region

North America

Europe

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

