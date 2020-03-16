Telecom Expense Management Market: Market Development, Overview and Forecast upto 2024

The telecom expense management (TEM) market report provides analysis for the period 2014–2024, wherein the period from 2016 to 2024 is the forecast period and 2015 is the base year. The report covers all the major trends and technologies playing a key role in telecom expense management market growth over the forecast period. It also highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence the market’s growth during the said period. The study provides a holistic perspective on the telecom expense management market’s growth throughout the above forecast period in terms of revenue (in US$ Bn), across different geographies, including Asia Pacific, Latin America, North America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

The market overview section of the report demonstrates the market dynamics and trends, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities that influence the current nature and future status of this market. An impact analysis of key trends has also been provided for every geographic region in the report, in order to give a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario of the TEM market, globally. Moreover, the report provides an overview of the various strategies of key players in the market.

The report segments the global TEM market on the basis of applications into financial management, order management, business intelligence, inventory management, contract management, dispute management, and others. By mode of delivery, the market has been classified into managed services, complete outsourcing, and cloud services. Furthermore, according to the end-use adoption, the TEM market is divided into banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI); retail; IT and telecommunication; healthcare; transportation and logistics; manufacturing; government and defense; and others. Thus, the report provides in-depth cross-segment analysis of the TEM market and classifies it into various levels, thereby providing valuable insights at the macro as well as micro levels.

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the TEM market, thereby positioning all the major players according to their geographic presence and recent key developments. The comprehensive TEM market estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, technological, and legal factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the TEM market’s growth.

Anatole SAS, Asentinel LLC, Calero Software LLC, Comview LLC, Cimpl, Ezwim B.V, MDSL, Valicom Corporation, Tangoe, Inc., Veropath Limited (IntelligentComms), WidePoint Solutions Corporation, Inc., and Avotus Corporation are some of the major players operating within the global TEM market profiled in this study. Details such as financials, business strategies, recent developments, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players have been duly provided as part of company profiling.