Temporal Arteritis Treatment Market to Register Substantial Expansion by 2024

Temporal arteritis is a disorder in which giant cell arteritis or temporal arteries which is the blood supplier for the brain and head, becomes damaged or inflamed. It is also referred to as giant cell arteritis or cranial arteritis. This condition commonly occurs in temporal arteries, and it may occur in any medium to large artery of the body. As this condition commonly occurs in elderly people, it is also called arteritis of the aged. Other names of temporal arteritis includes Horton disease, arteritis cranialis, and granulomatous arteritis. It is the most common type of systemic vasculitis in adults. Etiology of temporal arteritis was unknown up until now but it may linked with the autoimmune system of the body. Also, higher dose of antibiotics and various severe infections have been linked with temporal arteritis. There is no prevention or treatment available till now for temporal arteritis. However, after diagnosis of temporal arteritis it can be treated by minimizing complications.

Temporal arteritis can cause other severe complications, but immediate medical treatment and attention can decrease the danger of severe complications. There are several symptoms of temporal arteritis such as fatigue, loss of appetite, double vision, weakness, fever, tenderness in the scalp and temple areas, shoulder pain, hip pain, stiffness, sudden, permanent loss of vision in one eye, unintentional weight loss, throbbing headache usually in the temples, and jaw pain, which sometimes can occur with chewing. Diagnosis of temporal arteritis is done by physical examination of the head, and also several test use for diagnostic purpose such as liver function test to determine proper functioning of liver, haemoglobin test to measures haemoglobin level in blood, or to detect oxygen-carrying protein in blood, haematocrit test to determine bloods with RBC cells, erythrocyte sedimentation rate test to measure sedimentation rate (high sedimentation rate indicate inflammation in body part), and C-reactive protein test to measure level of protein. Although these tests are not enough alone, they help in diagnosis. There is treatment available for temporal arteritis, therefor treatment is used to minimize tissue damage that occurs due to the inadequate blood flow caused by temporal arteritis.

The temporal arteritis market is growing rapidly with the rising prevalence of autoimmune diseases. Increased urbanization and aged population is also boosting the growth of the temporal arteritis market. In developing countries, a large patient pool, increasing awareness about the disease, and rising government funding are key drivers of market growth. Lack of awareness about needs and treatments in developing countries are the main challenges for the growth of the temporal arteritis market.

The temporal arteritis market is segmented on the basis of type of treatment, and by geographical region. On the basis of type of treatment, the market is categorized as steroids and immunosuppressive drugs. On the basis of region, the temporal arteritis market is divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Europe. North America is the most dominating country at the global level because of rising incidence of temporal arteritis and absence of specific treatment for temporal arteritis. The market in Asia Pacific is also growing at a good rate, and China and India are the fastest growing countries in this region. Rising awareness and technical developments in health care are inspiring people to opt for modern treatment procedures to treat temporal arteritis. This is anticipated to boost the growth of the temporal arteritis treatment market.

Some of the clinics and hospitals providing treatment for temporal arteritis are Fortis Healthcare, Duke University Health System, Johns Hopkins Hospital, Lahey Clinic Foundation, Inc., and The American College of Rheumatology.