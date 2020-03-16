Traction Battery Market Overview, Cost Structure Analysis, Growth Opportunities And Forecast To 2027

Global Traction Battery Market: Overview

The global traction battery market is anticipated to rise at a significant pace during the forecast period. This is because of the increasing use of traction batteries in electric and hybrid vehicles. Traction batteries are recyclable batteries and owing to this they find extensive demand from various sectors such as automobile and manufacturing industries.

An upcoming report by Transparency Market Research on the global traction battery market would help readers with a detailed analysis of the market. The report consists of both primary and secondary analysis of the market to offer insight on several vital parameters. Some of key aspects mentioned in the report are drivers, restraints, challenges and opportunities. In addition to this, the competitive landscape of the global traction battery will help readers with the latest strategies used by the key players to counter their rivals. All these factors are important for stakeholders directly or indirectly associated with the market. The vital data mentioned in the report is important to understand continuously changing dynamics of the global traction market.

Planning to lay down strategy for the next few years? Our report can help shape your plan better.

Global Traction Battery Market: Trends and Opportunities

Traction battery plays an essential role in the electrification of transport sector, this is expected to rise the demand for traction battery during the forecast period. Favorable government policies and mandates over manufacturing and sales of electric vehicles are some vital factor likely to drive the global traction battery market. Rising demand for electric vehicles and increasing application in fork lifts are some another factors expected to garner the growth of the traction battery market.

Along with this, long service life, lightweight packs and increasing power storage capabilities make traction batteries suitable for industry application. Rapid industrialization, increasing penetration of ecommerce and developments in the material handling technology will positively influence the growth of the traction battery market.

To obtain all-inclusive information on forecast analysis of global market, request a PDF brochure here.

Despite several drivers, growth in the global traction battery market is likely to hamper owing to the high costs of electric vehicles and non-availability of cheaper substitutes. However, to overcome this, key players are focusing on the research and development of the development of low cost traction batteries to boost growth.

Global Traction Battery Market: Geographical Analysis

On the basis of geography, the global traction battery market can be segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Among all these regions, North America is expected to lead the overall traction battery market during the forecast period. This is because of the adoption of electric vehicle in the region and favorable government regulation for the manufacture of traction batteries.

For more actionable insights into the competitive landscape of global market, get a customized report here.

Global Traction Battery Market: Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the global traction battery market is highly fragmented in nature. This is because of the presence of several prominent players in the market. Top players in the market are investing in research and development activities to strengthen their market presence. Some of the predominant players operating in the global traction battery market are Johnson Controls, Exide, Hitachi, Samsung, BYD Company, LG Chem, Mutlu, Enersys, Panasonic Systems Sunlight, Amara Raja Batteries, Hoppecke Batteries, GS Yuasa, Haze Batteries, Midac and Banner Batterien.