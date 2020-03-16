Transportation as a service (TaaS) 2019 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation And Forecast To 2025
Report Summary:
Transportation as a service (TaaS) describes a shift away from personally owned modes of transportation and towards mobility solutions that are consumed as a service. This is enabled by combining transportation services from public and private transportation providers through a unified gateway that creates and manages the trip, which users can pay for with a single account.
The report offers a brief overview of the Transportation as a service (TaaS) for the forecast period. It studies the market in details and highlights the opportunities and threats for keeping the market participants ahead of the curve. An exhaustive segmental analysis of the market is also included in the assessment for presenting reliable and accurate information. The study consists of a detailed analysis of every macro and microeconomic factor that is expected to impact the future trajectory of the Transportation as a service (TaaS).
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Uber
Didi
Lyft
GETT
Hailo
Addison Lee
Ola Cabs
Meru Cabs
BlaBla Car
Mytaxi
Grab Taxi
Kako Taxi
SideCar
Flywheel
VIA
Curs
Ingogo
Chaffeur-Prive
Lecab
Easy
Careem
ZipCar (Avis Budget Group)
The report studies the value, volume trends, and history that holds a substantial influence over the Transportation as a service (TaaS). The various potential growth factors, opportunities and challenges, risks, and entry barriers, restraints, are also analyzed to gain a deeper understanding of the market.
Table Of Content
The analysis of the market is done according to the parameters mentioned in Porter’s Five Force Model. These reliable market reports have led to integrating top-down and bottom-up approaches into the research model. This allows the analysists to provide the clients with estimations of various crucial market figures which are then used for a SWOT analysis of the Transportation as a service (TaaS) along with relevant insights into the global market
1 Market Overview
2 Manufacturers Profiles
3 Global Transportation as a service (TaaS) Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
4 Global Transportation as a service (TaaS) Analysis by Regions
5 North America Transportation as a service (TaaS) by Country
6 Europe Transportation as a service (TaaS) by Country
7 Asia-Pacific Transportation as a service (TaaS) by Country
8 South America Transportation as a service (TaaS) by Country
9 Middle East and Africa Transportation as a service (TaaS) by Countries
10 Global Transportation as a service (TaaS) Segment by Type
11 Global Transportation as a service (TaaS) Segment by Application
12 Transportation as a service (TaaS) Forecast (2019-2025)
13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers
14 Research Findings and Conclusion
15 Appendix
Continue …
