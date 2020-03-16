Tree Spade Market: Emerging Technologies, Regional Trends, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis & Forecasts to 2026

A tree spade is a specialized machine that automates the transplanting of large plants. Tree spade for digging is used to replant or remove trees where a tree can be transplanted or balled for easy and quick transport. The overlapping blades in these spades ensures a clean root cutting. The compact, short tower design of tree spades helps to easily squeeze between closely planted trees. These tools are capable of handling the bumps and bruises of a compact work environment. The tree spade are ideal for variety of soil conditions which helps to maximize the worksite capabilities. Vehicle mounted tree spade systems are capable of excavating large and heavy plants and transporting them. It also helps to maximize the diameter of the root ball of the digging tree. This weight transfer is very useful when the condition of the soil is difficult.

Tree spade paired with a compact-track, skid-steer, and steer loader are often used for digging, transporting and transplanting trees. There is no better tool than a tree spade to perform these tasks. Tree spades can accomplish all the tasks such as minimizing manual labor by allowing the loader operator to dig, transplant and package trees. Using a tree spade on compact loaders, digging and moving trees becomes an easy and increasingly efficient task. These tools are easy to navigate in compact work areas such as nurseries or while moving trees on residential and commercial properties. However, prior to operating a compact loader with a tree spade, the machine must be adequately equipped to carry and use the attachment.

The global tree spade market can be segmented based on blade type, application, sales channel, and geography. Based on blade type, the tree spade market can be divided into cone blades, truncated blades, and modified blades. Truncated blades dig best in heavy, clay-type soils. Truncated blades are the widest blades used on a tree spade, which makes them the hardest with which to penetrate the ground. The cone blade is the best option in sandy soils because it minimizes the amount of soil that spills away from the roots.

Modified blades should not be used in sandy soils, but are the best option in loam or clay soils. In terms of application, the tree spade market can be bifurcated into nurseries, golf courses, construction, farming, parks and recreation departments, and municipalities. Based on sales channel, the tree spade market can be categorized into online and offline channel. Furthermore, offline channel can be segmented into direct sales, and distributors. In terms of geography, the tree spade market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

The tree spade market in Asia Pacific is growing at a significant rate in the coming years. Asia Pacific is anticipated to emerge as a dominant region for the tree spade industry. The growth of tree spade industry in this region can be attributed to rapid urbanization and increased infrastructural development in this region.

The tree spade market is characterized by the presence of a considerable number of companies. Major players are primarily focusing on introducing better products in the market. This in turn will help them to gain a competitive edge in the market. Key players operating in the tree spade market include Spartan Equipment, Dutchman Industries, Greeno Tree Spade Services, LLC, Paladin Attachments, Bobcat Company, Nomad Tree Spades, Lemar, Westerra Equipment, Hammer Equipment, Gordon Tractor Inc., Vermeer, Ostermeyer Equipment, Inc., Tri-County Power Equipment, Woodford Equipment, Oakway Tractor & Implement Co. Inc., Fowlkes Machine Company, Inc., Hawke & Company Ag, Becker Alfalfa, and Athens Tractor & Equipment.