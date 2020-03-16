Urology Surgical Instruments Market Size, Status And Forecast 2024

Global prevalence of chronic kidney diseases (CKD) is on a rise. Every year, kidney disease kills more people than breast or prostate cancer. Chronic kidney diseases occur due to the damage to the kidney’s filtering units called nephrons. This damage leads to disturbance in the body’s ability to remove wastes as well as to do many other functions that the kidney does, for example regulating the amount of fluid in the body and the amount of critical chemicals, including sodium, potassium, calcium, phosphate etc. Generally there are no symptoms observed until 75% to 80% of kidney function is lost. At that point, eventual kidney failure is likely, with dialysis and/or a transplant being the only treatment options.

The number of people with kidney disease is rising partly because the population is aging, and older people get more chronic diseases, including CKD. There also has been an enormous increase in diabetes in youth as well as senior citizens, which is the leading cause of CKD, followed by high blood pressure. Globally more than one-third of people with diabetes and many patients with high blood pressure show signs of kidney damage. According to National Kidney Foundation’s 2016s report, diabetes led to more than 80,000 new cases of kidney failure. Smoking, obesity and high cholesterol are also stimulators which increases the risk of kidney and urinary disorders.

The other drivers for the rise in prevalence of kidney diseases and urinary tract infections are rise in number of hospitals and growing hospital investments in urological surgical infrastructure. The availability of funds, and grants from government bodies.

The global urology surgical instruments market can be segmented on the basis of product, application, end users and region. Based on product, the urology surgical instruments market is categorized into urology endoscopes, endovision systems, peripheral instruments, consumables and accessories.

The urology endoscopes segments can be further divided in to laparoscopes, ureteroscopes, nephroscopes, resectoscopes, and cystoscopes. The laparoscopes segment is expected to account for the largest share of the urology endoscopes market. The maximum share of this segment is attributable to invasive, low risk of surgical site infection (SSI), technological advancements, and these surgeries are expected to cost less than the others. The endovision systems segments includes endoscopic light sources, endoscopic cameras, wireless monitors and displays, and camera heads. The peripheral instruments segments include insufflators and endoscopy fluid management systems.

Consumables and accessories segment comprises of guide wires, stone baskets/retrieval devices, and extractors, catheters, stents, biopsy devices (valves/gun/needle), fluid flushing devices, connecting tubes, clamps, over tubes, and distal attachments, dilator sets, and ureteral access sheaths, drainage bags, surgical dissectors, needles forceps and needle holders, and others (snares, and cleaning brushes).

Amongst consumables and accessories market guide wires segment is expected to account for the significant share in coming years.

On the basis of application the urology surgical instruments market is divided into chronic kidney disease (CKD), urinary stones, benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), urinary incontinence (UI) and pelvic organ prolapse (POP), oncology, and other applications (erectile dysfunction and hernia).

Amongst following chronic kidney disease segment is expected to hold the, formidable of the market in next few years. While the urinary incontinence and pelvic organ prolapse segment is estimated to grow strongly. The high growth of this segment due the increasing awareness of the condition and rising prevalence of urinary incontinence.

On the basis of end users urology surgical instruments market can be segmented into Endoscopes and related devices manufacturing companies, Suppliers and distributors of endoscopy devices, Healthcare service providers and diagnostic centers, teaching hospitals and academic medical centers (AMCs), independent surgeons and private offices of physicians, ambulatory surgery centers, manufacturers of surgical instruments, distributors of surgical instruments, market research and consulting firms, government bodies/municipal corporations, business research and consulting service providers, venture capitalists, community centers and regulatory bodies.

Geographically, the global urology surgical instruments market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa). In terms of geography, North America followed by Europe account for the extensive market share for Global Urology Surgical Instruments Market. Moreover, Asia and Europe also account for considerable market share of for urology surgical instruments market which and are expected to witness grow in coming years due to of increase in disposable income.

Countries such as India, China, and Brazil are expected to grow at high rate due to rising investments by public, growing healthcare industry and private players in these countries. However, unfavorable reimbursement scenario and increasing cost of surgical procedures before and after surgeries are some of the factors that might hinder the growth of Global Urology Surgical Instruments Market compared to North America and Europe.

Some of the key players in this market are: Olympus Corporation (Japan), KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Richard WOLF GmbH (Germany), Coloplast A/S (Denmark), Cook Medical Inc. (U.S.), Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Teleflex incorporated (U.S.), Stryker Corporation (U.S.), CooperSurgical, Inc. (U.S.), and ConMed Corporation (U.S.)

