Vehicle Analytics Market – Hit Segment by CAGR of 20.9% Says TMR

Vehicle Analytics Market (Deployment Type – Cloud and On-Premises; End user – Tier 1 Suppliers, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), Service Providers, Automotive Dealers, Fleet Owners, Regulatory Bodies, and Insurers; Application – Predictive Maintenance, Warranty Analytics, Traffic Management, Safety and Security Management, Driver and User Behavior Analysis, Dealer Performance Analysis, Infotainment, Usage-based Insurance, and Road Charging) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025

The global vehicle analytics market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 20.9% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2025 and reach US$ 10,215.5 Mn in 2025.

Major players in the vehicle analytics market include Agnik LLC, Amodo, Automotive Rentals, Inc., Harman International Industries, Inc., IBM, Inquiron, INRIX, SAS Institute Inc., Teletrac Navman and Xevo Inc.

Vehicle analytics can be categorized as solutions implemented on vehicles that helps to gain insights about the vehicles. Vehicle analytics’ application range from the farmers to large scale fleet operators as these help them with a number of benefits like increased safety, faster threat detection, vehicle tracking, and monitoring the driving behavior among others

The advancement in technologies and enhanced safety provided by vehicle analytics are expected to be major drivers of the market’s growth. The market is also expected to receive significant push from the increasing research & development activities relating to the technology.

Migration towards cloud is also expected to boost the market’s growth and open new doors for innovation. However, the market growth is expected to be hindered by the concerns over network coverage and interoperability. Moreover, the market is expected to face restraint due to the high initial investment associated with the technology.

Manufacturers Are Focusing on Using Artificial Intelligence that Will Boost Growth in Vehicle Analytics Market

Growing need for real-time tracking is one of the major factor driving demand in the global vehicle analytics market. Moreover, growing need for mobility and fleet management is also triggering demand this market. This has forced transport service providers to improve operational efficiency, and deliver enhanced customer service while offering sustainability. Manufacturers are also planning to shift their focus on machine learning, artificial intelligence, and predictive analysis in vehicles, making them even more tech-savvy.

Furthermore, migration towards cloud is also projected to boost the market’s growth and offer new doors for innovation. Another significant factor that led the demand for vehicle analytics is the way manufacturers are integrating advanced vehicular technology in vehicles.

The global vehicle analytics market is segmented based on:

Deployment Type

Cloud

On-Premise

End-user

Tier 1 Suppliers

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

Service Providers

Automotive Dealers

Fleet Owners

Regulatory Bodies

Insurers

Application

Predictive Maintenance

Warranty Analytics

Traffic Management

Safety and Security Management

Driver and User Behavior Analysis

Dealer Performance Analysis

Infotainment

Usage-Based Insurance

Road Charging

