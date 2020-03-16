Wireless Charging Market – Global Industry Opportunity, Growth Prospects, Latest Technologies & Future Trends with Forecast 2019-2029

A recent market study published, ‘Wireless Charging Market: Global Industry Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029’ provides the global market dynamics and trends of the wireless charging market across seven regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and Middle East and Africa. The report also provides the current nature and the future status of the wireless charging market over the forecast period.

A direct market overview provides the growth scenarios and market potential with maximum precision, which is adjudged with suitable assumptions. The report features the unique and relevant factors that are likely to have a significant impact on the wireless charging market during the forecast period. This report includes a detailed and considerable amount of inclusion, which will help new manufacturers in the most comprehensive manner for better understanding.

Chapter 1 – Executive Summary

The report commences with the executive summary of the wireless charging market, which includes a summary of the key findings and key statistics of the market. It includes the market value share of the leading segments in the wireless charging market. In addition, this section includes the supply-side trends, demand-side trends, and recommendations for the wireless charging market.

Chapter 2 – Market Overview

Readers can find a detailed market structure and definition of the wireless charging market, which will help them understand the basic information such as market dynamics, key players, and regulation policies, included in the report about the wireless charging market. The definition section considers the factors included and excluded for the purpose of this report.

Chapter 4- Market Background

Readers can find the outlook of the global wireless charging market taking into consideration the various factors associated with growth, which will help them track the current scenario of the market, with key inferences drawn from historical data, current trends, and future prospects. The macro-economic factors influencing the market are also discussed in this section.

Chapter 5 – Global Wireless Charging Market Analysis 2013-2017 and Forecast 2018-2028 by Region

Based on region, the wireless charging market has been segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and Middle East and Africa. Readers can find detailed information regarding the key market trends, developments, and market attractive analysis in the wireless charging market based on regions.

Chapter 6 – Global Wireless Charging Market Analysis 2013-2017 & Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028 by Component

This chapter summarises the information regarding the key market trends and attractiveness analysis of the wireless charging market based on component. On the basis of component, the wireless charging market has been segmented into transmitters and receivers.

Chapter 7 – Global Wireless Charging Market Analysis 2013-2017 & Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028 by Application

This chapter summarises the information regarding the key market trends and attractiveness analysis of the wireless charging market based on application. On the basis of application, the wireless charging market has been segmented into consumer electronics, automotive, healthcare, industrial, and others.

Chapter 8 – Global Wireless Charging Market Analysis 2013-2017 & Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028 by Technology

This chapter summarises the information regarding the key market trends and attractiveness analysis of the wireless charging market based on technology. On the basis of technology, the wireless charging market has been segmented into inductive technology, resonance technology, radio frequency technology (RF), and others.

Chapter 9 – North America Wireless Charging Industry Analysis 2013-2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028

This chapter includes the detailed analysis of the growth observed in the North America wireless charging market, along with a country-wise assessment of the U.S. and Canada markets. Readers can also find information on regional trends, regulations, and market growth based on component, application, technology, and countries in North America.

Chapter 10 – Latin America Wireless Charging Industry Analysis 2013-2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the Latin America wireless charging market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America. Market attractiveness based on various segments is provided for the Latin American region.

Chapter 11 – Europe Wireless Charging Industry Analysis 2013-2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028

Important growth prospects of the wireless charging market can be found with market attractiveness based on system and application. European countries such as Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Nordic Countries, Benelux, Russia, Poland, and Rest of Europe are included in this chapter for industry analysis.

Chapter 12 – East Asia Wireless Charging Industry Analysis 2013-2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028

China, Japan, and South Korea are the leading countries in East Asia, which are assessed to obtain the growth prospects of the East Asia wireless charging market in this chapter. Readers can find detailed information about the growth parameters of the market in this region. Market attractiveness based on component, application, technology, and country for wireless charging in the East Asia region is also provided in this section.

Chapter 13 – South Asia Wireless Charging Industry Analysis 2013-2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028

India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Rest of South Asia are the leading countries in South Asia, which are assessed to obtain the growth prospects of the South Asia wireless charging market in this chapter. Readers can find detailed information about the growth parameters. Market attractiveness based on component, application, technology, and countries of wireless charging solutions in the South Asia region is also provided in this section.

Chapter 14 – Middle East & Africa Wireless Charging Industry Analysis 2013-2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028

This chapter provides information about how the wireless charging market will grow in major countries of the MEA region such as South Africa, GCC Countries, Northern Africa, and Rest of MEA, during the period 2019-2029.

Chapter 15 – Market Structure Analysis

This section includes the market analysis by tier of companies, market concentration, and share analysis of the key players of the wireless charging market.

Chapter 16 – Competitive Analysis

This chapter includes a comprehensive list of all the leading manufacturers in the wireless charging market, along with detailed information about each company, which includes the company overview, revenue share, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in this report include QUALCOMM Incorporated, Semtech Corporation, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Integrated Device Technology, Inc., Energizer Holdings, Inc., Leggett & Platt, Incorporated, Powermat Technologies, WiTricity Corporation, ConvenientPower HK Limited, and Mojo Mobility, Inc.

Chapter 17 – Research Methodology

This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology that is followed to obtain various conclusions, important qualitative information, and quantitative information about the wireless charging market.

