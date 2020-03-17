Advancement: Prurigo Nodularis Treatment Industry Will Be Fiercely Competitive in 2019

The global prurigo nodularis treatment market is anticipated to gather pace in its growth due to the rarity of the disease. As per the findings of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), rare diseases are expected to increase in number at the rate of 250 per annum. However, only 5% of them have been dealt with until today. The global prurigo nodularis treatment market is expected to receive a significant contribution from the demand for prominent orphan drugs used to treat rare diseases. However, there is more number of rare disease treatments currently under research and development.

The global prurigo nodularis treatment market could be segmented as per type of product and distribution channel. Among products, antihistamines are foreseen to exhibit a higher CAGR in the global prurigo nodularis treatment market.

The report presented here offers a detailed account of the global prurigo nodularis treatment market while shedding light on competition, segmentation, and market dynamics. It provides useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global prurigo nodularis treatment market.

Global Prurigo Nodularis Treatment Market: Trends and Opportunities

The global prurigo nodularis treatment is foretold to witness massive demand for capsaicin cream and antihistamines in the coming years. Among distribution channels, retail pharmacies could take hold of a larger share of the global prurigo nodularis treatment market during the course of the forecast period 2018-2026. However, hospital pharmacies are projected to become a prominent contributor to the global prurigo nodularis treatment market.

Strong investment in research and development and rising number of initiatives from private entities could set the tone for valuable growth in the global prurigo nodularis treatment market. On the other hand, collaborative funding for transitional projects is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities in the global prurigo nodularis treatment market.

Global Prurigo Nodularis Treatment Market: Regional Analysis

Among different regions deemed important for the growth of the global prurigo nodularis treatment market, Western Europe is forecast to take the lead in terms of revenue share. This could be on account of the increasing number of key initiatives taken to push the prurigo nodularis treatment market in the region. Western Europe also witnesses large presence of leading vendors operating in the global prurigo nodularis treatment market.

However, the MEA could post a higher CAGR in the global prurigo nodularis treatment market during the aforementioned forecast period. North America and other mature regions of the global prurigo nodularis treatment market are projected to show modest growth. Latin America could take advantage of the availability of advanced medical facilities to progress in the global prurigo nodularis treatment market.

Global Prurigo Nodularis Treatment Market: Companies Mentioned

The global prurigo nodularis treatment market marks the presence of leading companies such as Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Pfizer Inc., and Bayer AG. Players operating in the global prurigo nodularis treatment market are envisaged to focus on different strategies to gain a strong foothold in the industry. For instance, they could be involved in mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, new product launches, collaborations, and tactical agreements.

