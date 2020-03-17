Aircraft Tube and Duct Market- Increasing Deliveries Of Commercial And Regional Aircraft

Aircraft Tube and Duct Market – Summary

Aircraft tube and duct assemblies are essential portions of the aircraft fluid lines. Aircraft tube and duct assemblies are used for fluid passage solutions for systems in the aircraft. Various types of materials are utilized for the manufacturing of tube and ducts, which include copper, aluminum alloy, steel, titanium, etc. In modern aircrafts, aluminum alloy, nickel alloy and corrosion resistant steel or titanium tubes have replaced copper tubing and now they are extensively utilized in the aviation fluid applications. The designing and assemblies of aircraft tube and duct in such a way that they can endure high water and air pressure, risky hot and cold temperatures as well as corrosive chemicals. For instance, Eaton Corporation an American multinational power management company that designs and manufactures ducting and tubing components for aircrafts specifically. The company is specializing in the design, analysis, testing and manufacture of aircraft air ducting systems for the distribution of engine bleed air, anti-ice and environmental control air throughout the aircraft. High temperature, high-pressure ducting, flexible joints and valves are designed and manufactured using exotic metals, stainless steel and titanium. The aircraft manufacturers are focusing majorly of assembling light weight ducts and tubes in the airplanes and helicopters, so that the ultimate weight of these machines can be reduced. For lower temperature systems aluminum alloys are used.

Aircraft Tube and Duct Market – Driving Factors?

The driving factors affecting the market growth of aircraft tube and duct market are increasing deliveries of commercial and regional aircraft. The other factor is increasing demand for lightweight ducting in aircrafts. Ducting is an essential part of fluid conveyance system and is used in low- as well as high-pressure and high-temperature areas of fixed-wing and rotary wing aircraft for civil and military applications. The restraint for the aircraft tube and duct market is corrosion and low strength of lightweight materials used for manufacturing of ducts. The key trend acknowledged for the global aircraft tube and duct assemblies market comprises of the application of high performance materials that provides strength and toughness to the assemblies.