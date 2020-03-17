Arcylamide Market Rising Demand for Oil and Natural Gas Derivatives by 2022

Rising awareness regarding use of potable and clean water through efficient water-treatment is primarily driving the demand for acrylamide. This is mainly due to the fact that acrylamide is a key substance that has immense potential to clean wastewater and sewage water. Moreover, with favorable initiatives taken by governments all across the globe to intensify the use of arcylamides, the relevant market is foretold to expand at a rapid pace. With rising demand for oil and natural gas derivatives in the form of fuel, the global arcylamide market is foretold to witness rampant growth in the near future. Factors such as changing lifestyle and increasing popularity of convenience food are projected to favorably boost growth in the global acrylamide market during the forecast period.As per expert analysts, the global arcylamide market is foretold to register revenue valuation of 4,776.8 mn by 2022. This growth is prophesized to occur at a splendid CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period from 2017 to 2022.

The global arcylamide market is divided into various segments on the basis of few criteria such as physical form, process catalyst, and applications. Under physical form, solution and solid crystalline are two prime segments. From the perspective of process catalyst, copper catalyst and microbial catalyst comprise two chief sectors present in the global arcylamide market. And under applications, waste and wastewater treatment, petroleum, pulp & paper, mining, coating, printing & dyeing, and others, are key segments present in the global arcylamide market.

On the basis of application, the waste and wastewater treatment segment is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period from 2017 to 2022. This segment currently comprises more than one-third of the total revenue shares in the global acrylamide market. Towards the end of forecast period, this segment is estimated to cross a market valuation of about US$1,600 mn, consequently growing at a fantastic CAGR of 10.8%.

Under physical form, the solution segment is foretold to outperform its rival segment during the entire forecast period. In recent times, the solution segment comprises more than two-thirds of the total market shares in terms of revenue gained. This sector is surely expected to grow with a significant CAGR and continue in this position for a long time.