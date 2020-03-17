Backpack Travel Bag Global Market 2019: Key Players – Samsonite, VF Corporation, Osprey, Victorinox, Traveler’s Choice

Backpack Travel Bag Industry

Description

Backpack Travel Bag is a cloth sack carried on one’s back and secured with two straps that go over the shoulders, but there can be variations to this basic design that is used in travel.

The ‘Global Backpack Travel Bag Industry, 2015-2025 Market Research Report’ Is A Professional And In-Depth Study On The Current State Of The Global Backpack Travel Bag Industry With A Focus On The Global Market. The Report Provides Key Statistics On The Market Status Of The Backpack Travel Bag Manufacturers And Is A Valuable Source Of Guidance And Direction For Companies And Individuals Interested In The Industry.

Firstly, The Report Provides A Basic Overview Of The Industry Including Its Definition, Applications And Manufacturing Technolgy. Then, The Report Explores The International And Global Major Industry Players In Detail. In This Part, The Report Presents The Company Profile, Product Specifications, Capacity, Production Value, And 2015-2025 Market Shares For Each Company. Through The Statistical Analysis, The Report Depicts The Global Total Market Of Backpack Travel Bag Industry Including Capacity, Production, Production Value, Cost/Profit, Supply/Demand And Global Import/Export.

The Total Market Is Further Divided By Company, By Country, And By Application/Type For The Competitive Landscape Analysis. The Report Then Estimates 2015-2025 Market Development Trends Of Backpack Travel Bag Industry. Analysis Of Upstream Raw Materials, Downstream Demand, And Current Market Dynamics Is Also Carried Out. In The End, The Report Makes Some Important Proposals For A New Project Of Backpack Travel Bag Industry Before Evaluating Its Feasibility. Overall, The Report Provides An In-Depth Insight Of 2015-2025 Global Backpack Travel Bag Industry Covering All Important Parameters.

The global Backpack Travel Bag market will reach xxx Million USD in 2018 and with a CAGR if xx% between 2019-2025.

Company Coverage (Sales data, Main Products & Services etc.):

Samsonite

Osprey

VF Corporation

Victorinox

Traveler’s Choice

Lowe Alpine

Deuter

Standard Luggage Co

Timbuk2

Herschel Supply

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Backpack

Rolling Backpack

Demand Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Consumer Distribution):

Adult

Kids

Major Region Market

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Content

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Backpack Travel Bag Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Products of Major Companies

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Industry Chain

1.2.2 Consumer Distribution

1.3 Price & Cost Overview

2 Backpack Travel Bag Market by Type

2.1 By Type

2.1.1 Backpack

2.1.2 Rolling Backpack

2.2 Market Size by Type

2.3 Market Forecast by Type

3 Global Market Demand

3.1 Segment Overview

3.1.1 Adult

3.1.2 Kids

3.2 Market Size by Demand

3.3 Market Forecast by Demand

4 Major Region Market

4.1 Global Market Overview

4.1.1 Market Size & Growth

4.1.2 Market Forecast

4.2 Major Region

4.2.1 Market Size & Growth

4.2.2 Market Forecast

5 Major Companies List

5.1 Samsonite (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.2 Osprey (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.3 VF Corporation (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.4 Victorinox (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.5 Traveler’s Choice (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.6 Lowe Alpine (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.7 Deuter (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.8 Standard Luggage Co (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.9 Timbuk2 (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.10 Herschel Supply (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

