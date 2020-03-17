Barley Flour Market: Pin-Point Analysis For Changing Competitive Dynamics | Alaska flour company, Kialla pure foods

Barley flour is just what it sounds like: a non-wheat flour made from grinding the whole barley. It is popular alternative to wheat flour because, unlike many non-wheat flours, it contains gluten. It is a good substitute into quick breads, muffins and cookies for a little whole grain twist and is an easy ingredient to play around in the kitchen.

One of the earliest cultivated grains, Barley flour has a mild, distinctive and very slightly nutty flavor. Traditionally, Barley flour was used for malting and brewing, and used less widely in the baking of bannocks, griddle breads and sometimes mixed with rye to make a Maslin loaf. Barley flour can be typically used in crepes or in normal baking where you replace up to 50% of wheat flour with barley. Barley contains lower level of gluten than wheat, and as a result Barley flour dough will not rise in the same way as wheat flour dough. It is pretty much evident from the research that the overall global barley flour market will be taking an emphasizing leap in the forecasted period and no demonstration of much fall in the global barley flour market is prominent in the near future.

However, the Western European region is anticipated to reach a remarkable market valuation with an exponential growth in the global Barley flour market within the forecasted period.

Global barley flour market can be segmented on the basis of end use, nature, form, sales channel.

On the basis of end use, global barley flour market is segmented into household, industrial where the industrial segment is further sub segmented into food additives, beverage industry, Bakery industry, and also in cosmetics preparation. In beverage industry barley flour is generally added to increase the head retention in alcoholic beverages. In food industry it can be used as an infant food additive, can also be added to soups, stews, salads and curries for a rich flavor.

On the basis of nature, global barley flour market can be segmented into organic and conventional barley flour. The organic Barley flour is grown using no chemicals fertilizers and pesticides and is hence a much reliable source of nutrition to the folks.

Global barley flour market can be further segmented on the basis of form into malted barley flour and patent barley flour.

On the basis of sales channel, Global barley flour market can be segmented into direct and retail sales. Direct sales refers to direct selling of barley flour as an ingredient to other industries. Retail sales is further segmented into modern trade, convenience stores, grocery retailers, health stores, online retailers, and other retailing formats.

Growing awareness regarding the health benefits of the barley flour coupled with the easy availability of barley grains are anticipated to boost the revenue growth of the global Barley flour market. Another factor is the rapid increase in the usage of barley flour in the food, bakery industries and preparation of nutritious infant food is also expected to fuel the growth of the global barley flour market. Another reason is the increased interest for tradition and traditional foods where barley has been an important food grain for centuries will also drive the global Barley flour market.

The major apprehension which surrounds the global flour market is the major health offshoots of consuming Barley flour is the lowering of blood sugar levels and a regularized intake and usage of Barley flour in large amount may also lead to allergic reactions or asthma.

Some of the prominent players of global barley flour market are: Alaska flour company, Kialla pure foods, Grain Millers, Bob’s Red Mills, Helsinki Mills Ltd, Arrowhead Mills, Morarka Organic, Honeyville Food and Products, Inc., P&H Milling group, Gimel organics and others