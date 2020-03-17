Bicycle Frames Market- With Rising Awareness Regarding Health Benefits Of Cycling

A bicycle frame forms the basic structure of a bicycle. It has the functionality to provide safety and design to the bicycle. Traditional usage of steel as a material for bicycle frames has continued over centuries. Although there have been such oddities as bamboo and plastic frames over the years, current bicycle frames are made of one or more of these four materials: steel, aluminum, titanium and, carbon fiber.

With rising awareness regarding health benefits of cycling, more number of consumers are getting attracted toward cycling as a sport as well as a transport system. With the increasing demand for customized bicycles, numerous bicyclers are going for bicycles with comfortable frame shapes. Several different frame types have been developed for bicycles, in addition to the ubiquitous diamond frame. Rising use of bicycles and increasing adoption of sports and recreational activities involving bicycles are the demand for bicycles across the globe. Sales of bicycle frames are directly proportional to sales of bicycles. The bicycle frames market is highly influenced by the demand for designing custom-built or upgrading an existing machine. Companies are providing cycle manufacturers with hand-built carbon, titanium, steel, or alloy bicycle frames that offer high performance. In this industry, the opportunity for the cycle manufacturers lie in the material of the frames which defines the designing and functioning of the bicycle. However, the cost related to the customization is on the higher side as compared to the regular cycles frames provided in the bicycle.

The global bicycle frames market can be segmented in terms of material, type, distribution channel, and region. Based on material type, the bicycle frames market can be classified into aluminum, carbon fiber, titanium, steel, and others. In terms of type, the bicycle frames market can be divided into road bike frames, mountain bike frames, cyclocross & gravel bike frames, and others. Based on distribution channel, the bicycle frames market can be segregated into online and offline.

Planning to lay down future strategy? Perfect your plan with our Report Brochure here

In terms of region, the global bicycle frames market can be segmented into North America (NA), Europe (EU), Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SA). The North America bicycle frames market comprises the U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America. Europe includes the U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. Similarly, Asia Pacific includes India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa comprises GCC, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. South America consists of Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of South America. In 2018, in terms of demand, Asia Pacific led the global bicycle frames market. It is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, the bicycle frames market in North America is projected to register the most rapid growth rate in the next few years, due to high adoption of innovative, customized cycle frames in the region.

Major companies operating in the global bicycle frames market are Advanced International Multitech Co. Ltd., ADK Technology Limited, Cicli Pinarello SRL, Felt Racing, Dengfu Sports Equipment Co. Ltd., Giant Manufacturing Co Ltd., Kona Bikes, Ideal Bike Corporation, Quest Composite Technology Corporation, Pinion GmbH, Specialized Bicycle Components, Inc., SCOTT Sports SA, Velocite Tech Co Ltd., and TOPKEY CORPORATION. The global bicycle frames market is fragmented with the presence of various local and international players. Leading manufacturers try to maintain the brand value of their products by procuring frames from various original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). In addition, the availability of a wide range of frames enables end-users to build customized bicycles. Thus, customized frames have gained popularity among professional cyclists and enthusiasts over the last few years.