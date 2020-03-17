Bio NEMS Market – Manufacturers, Growth Rate by Application, Market Size and Forecast by 2025

Bio NEMS (Nanoelectromechanical systems) are a particular class of devices integrating mechanical as well as electrical operation and functionality on the nanoscale. Moreover, NEMS form the logical next miniaturization step from MEMS devices which is known as microelectromechanical systems. NEMS primarily integrates transistors for instance nanoelectronics with pumps, motors, and mechanical actuators. The market for Bio NEMS is segmented on the basis of application which includes bionics, atomic force microscopy, neural implants and ENT implants among others. The market for Bio NEMS has been segmented geographically into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America and Middle East and Africa.

These bio-NEMS have wide range of applications in clinical diagnostics along with research based on healthcare field. The complex techniques being used in bio-NEMS in order to aid help in treatment of critically diseases having huge opportunities of growth in the coming years. Rising advancement in the field of medical devices and healthcare equipment is fueling the growth of Bio NEMS market across different regions. Research activities in the field of Bio NEMS are another major factor contributing in the positive development of the market. One of the prime application areas of Bio NEMS is atomic force microscopy.

The increased sensitivity achieved by Bio NEMS leads to smaller, miniaturization and more efficient sensors to detect and identify vibrations, forces and stresses in the chemical and atomic level signals. There are two major fabrication approaches of the Bio NEMS for instance top down and bottom up approach. Top down approach is one of the most conventional approaches. Thermal treatments and optical electron beam lithography are applied to manufacture devices. Moreover, bottom-up approaches primarily uses the chemical properties of single molecules. The complex fabrication process involved with the implementation of Bio-NEMS along with technologically advanced medical infrastructure has been a major restraint restricting the growth of Bio-NEMS market globally. Increasing research and development activities and increasing application of Bio NEMS in research lab equipment is major opportunity for the market.

In 2016, North America is dominating the market for Bio NEMS in terms of value, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific globally. In North America, the U.S. is leading the market for Bio-NEMS, followed by Canada and Mexico. Technological advancement and increasing demand for high end devices in the medical sector is one of the major driving factors for the market in the North America region. Germany, France, Italy and the U.K contributed prominent shares in the Bio-NEMS market in terms of revenue across Europe. China is leading the market for Bio-NEMS owing to its increasing application of high end healthcare devices for better operations, followed by Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and India among others. Increasing demand for the miniaturization devices and advancement in the medical devices is one of the major reasons behind the growth of Bio NEMS market across Asia Pacific. The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to register fastest growth in the Bio NEMS market. South Africa, the U.A.E and Brazil are holding prominent position in the Bio NEMS market across Middle East and Africa and South America.

Some of the leading players in the global Bio-NEMS market are Abbott Laboratories (The U.S.), Boston Scientific (The U.S.), Becton Dickinson (The U.S.), Perkin Elmer (The U.S.), Baxter International Inc. (The U.S.), Teledyne Dalsa Inc. (The U.S.) and Medtronic (The U.S.) among others. Research activities along with business partnerships with other companies are some of the major business strategies followed by the companies. Strengthening business relationships with the raw material suppliers and distributers along with geographical expansion by establishing new research centers and sales offices are some of the prime business strategies adopted by the companies.