Black Cohosh Root Market : Understanding the Key Product Segments and their Future 2018 – 2026

Black Cohosh Root is a creeping rootstalk with medicinal uses. Black Cohosh Root medicinal usage was initially started by Native American Indians who later introduced Black Cohosh Root to Europe. During the mid-1950s, Black Cohosh Root gained popularity in particular with women’s health-related treatment. The Black Cohosh plant as such grows in shady forests. The commercially available forms of Black Cohosh Root include standardized extract in tablet form, dried root, and tincture.

Rise in consumer awareness about the health benefits of Black Cohosh Root has encouraged its higher sales across various parts of the world. Initially, the Black Cohosh Root has been used for menopause-related treatment, pregnancy, menstruation, and acne. Additionally, Black Cohosh Root is used for anxiety, fever, sore throat, rheumatism, and cough. Black Cohosh Root demand has increased explicitly for skin care as it helps in acne control and removal of warts.

Planning to lay down strategy for the next few years? Our report can help shape your plan better. The global sales of Black Cohosh Root have witnessed triple-digit percent growth during the period 1998-1999. Black Cohosh Root has considered as one of the medicinal herbs in very much demand. Among the various medicinal herbs commercially available, Species as that of similar to black cohosh in appearance are used to augment higher volumes of black cohosh in major black cohosh growing regions.

The market dynamics of Black Cohosh Root is complex which has been covered in detailed with critical success factors. In supply scenario, emerging technologies including harvesting and extraction methods are studied indicating the most profitable strategies for the Black Cohosh Root manufacturers and suppliers.

Among various end-uses of Black Cohosh Root, dietary supplements will continue to sustain higher share specifically under the women’s health segment including for managing symptoms of menopause.

According to several research studies, it was noted that black cohosh had an estrogen-like effect (Eagon and others 1997, 1999). Jarry and Harnischfeger (1985), Jarry and others (1985), and Düker and others (1991) found that black cohosh reduced surges in the secretion of luteinizing hormone (LH) associated with hot flashes and sweating. With rising women health concerns in particular related to menopause the symptoms including hot flashes and tiredness, there has been increased demand for black cohosh root supplements. North America dominates the Black Cohosh Root market as the most preferred variety of wild population of Black Cohosh is mostly found in the southeastern United States.