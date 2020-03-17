Bra Market to Exhibit 5.0% CAGR as Companies Continue Introducing Better and Wider Variety of Products

According to a recent report by Transparency Market Research (TMR), the vendors of the global bra market may witness remunerative opportunities for growth owing to the commercialization of comfortable and affordable products being introduced in the market. Players are focusing on innovative techniques for both quality improvement and advertising so that they can have a strong foothold in the market and give tough competition to the others.

Some of the leading players of the bra market are The Phillipps-Van Heusen Corporation, Jockey International, Inc., Triumph International, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (Fruit of the Loom), and Hanesbrands Inc. The global bra market is projected to attain lucrative opportunities of growth because of the introduction of various types of bra in the market and their different variations. Players are making efforts to introduce more products promising ease and comfort, which is projected to fuel the growth of the global bra market in the coming years.

To garner compelling insights on the forecast analysis of global market, request a sample here.

As per the TMR report, the global bra market is predicted to reach US$30.4 bn by the end of 2025. The market is predicted to expand with a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period of 2017 and 2025. Based on product type, non-padded bras segment is likely to dominate the market with a CAGR of 5.2%, during the forecast period owing to the fact that they are very comfortable in terms of usage. On a geographical basis, the bra market in Europe is estimated to dominate among the other regions of the world. This is due to the presence of strong manufacturers in the European region.

Online Shopping Options Opening Lucrative Opportunities for Global Market

With the advent of time, lot of machineries and industries in the market changed around the world but except for the bra market. However, the demand for bras as remained consistent and can be characterized by a steady rise over the years. Improving quality and enhanced experience of new-aged bras have definitely changed the game of the bra market in recent times. Introduction of a wider range of products with technically advanced materials such as performance materials has augmented the demand for bras. Sport bras, push-up bras, padded and non-padded bras, and feeding bras have drastically evolved to give the user maximum comfort, confidence, and support. All of these factors have notably succored higher revenue for the global bra market.

The demand for bras have always remained and infact increased with time and introduction of variations in terms of product quality and experience. At this present day, the global bra market provides an extensive range of products like bras for various purposes like sports, push-ups, maternity, feeding, padded and the list continues. The wide variety of range of products have helped the market to expand over time and is still anticipated to expand further in the years to come.

Awareness regarding usage of right kind of bra for the right activity has also been identified as a key factor boosting the global bra market. This has increased the number of women to buy and wear the right kind of bra for participating in various sports activities. The rise in disposable income have led to higher purchasing power, especially in the emerging nations, which is also expected to give the global bra market a shot in the arm.

An important factor propelling the growth of the global bra market is the changing phase of retailing from traditional way of physically visiting shops to sitting home and doing shopping online. This has eased the problems of a lot of women and has boosted the growth of the bra market at a global level. Adding to that was the packaging innovative taken by various manufacturers I n order to draw more revenue towards their company and brand. Besides it has given a new level of confidence to the buyers when they see the package all sealed. Thus, the increasing number of intelligent consumers, continuous use of internet and the introduction of online shopping are all anticipated to accelerate the growth of bra market in the future years.

To obtain all-inclusive information on forecast analysis of global market, request a PDF brochure here.

Although the bra market is seen to be growing with time with introduction of variety of products, there are a few factors that may hamper the market in the long run. One such factor is the high pricing of branded bras. Due to its expensive rates, it is not possible for every consumer to afford expensive bras. This has made it easy for local brands to eat into the market share of big companies. Adding to this restraint is the upcoming movement of going bra-less in most of the Western parts of the world. Coupled together, these factors are seen as significant restraints for the global bra market.