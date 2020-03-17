Calcium Chloride Market Analysis By Major Vendors, Segmentation, Dynamics, Historical Data and Future Trends by Forecast to 2022

According to MRFR’s analysis, the global calcium chloride market is expected to reach USD 1.49 billion by 2022, growing at CAGR of 4.1% from 2016.

It is expected to maintain this growth rate till 2024 and various industries are responsible for this. Maximum demand is from construction and gas & oil industries which is expected to continuously boost the even in the future. In addition to this calcium chloride is used in food and beverages sector and this will further benefit in growth of the calcium chloride market.

Physical properties of calcium chloride include odourless white powder, flakes or granules. It has density of 2.15 g/ml. melting point is 782 degree Celsius and boiling point is over 1600 degree Celsius.

The application of calcium chloride includes deicing, dust control, gas & oil production, construction and more. The application sector accounted for 40 % in the growth of global calcium chloride market in 2014. In deicing and dust controlling the use of calcium chloride is the most as a result it has the biggest application segment in the calcium chloride market. Deicing the functional property of calcium chloride to lower freezing point of water which has tremendously increased its demand in the market. The dust control & deicing sector will contribute maximum to the growth of the market mainly due to the growing usage of deicing agents in several developed nations for over the past few years.

Calcium chloride is used in concrete blends so that cement construction can set up easily and fast. Thus, the growing demand for luxurious lifestyle and disposable income is also responsible for the growth of the global calcium chloride market. The second largest use of calcium chloride was by the construction sector in 2013. The growth of infrastructural developments along with increase government expenditure on flyovers & roads will further drive growth of the global market of calcium chloride in future. In-addition, calcium chloride is also utilized in the food processing industry as it is used in in food preservatives which will further boost its market in the coming 5 years. Others application of calcium chloride is by the agriculture and pharmaceutical sector which is expected to shoot up the growth of global market demands for calcium chloride in future.

Key Players:

The key players in market includes BJ Services Company, Occidental Chemical Corporation (OxyChem), Qingdao Huadong Calcium Producing Co. Ltd., Solvay, Tangshan Sanyou Group, TETRA Chemicals (Tetra Technologies, Inc.), Tiger Calcium Services Inc., Ward Chemical, Weifang Haibin Chemical Co. Ltd., and Zirax Group

