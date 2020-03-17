Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management Market will Exhibit a CAGR of 5.50% Between 2015 and 2023

Hydrocephalus is defined as an abnormal increase in the amount of cerebrospinal fluid inside the cranial cavity accompanied with enlargement of cerebral ventricles, which frequently leads to intracranial pressure and skull enlargement. Hydrocephalus majorly affects population aged 50 years and above. According to the World Population Prospects: the 2012 Revision (United Nations, Department of Economic and Social Affairs), the age group above 80 years, also referred as ‘oldest old’ in the report, was nearly 14% and is expected to increase to 19% by 2050.

Earlier the treatment for hydrocephalus consisted of purging, bleeding, and puncturing of the ventricles to drain the fluid, surgical removal of fluid, application of cold wraps or plaster of herbs to the head, etc. There is no effective treatment for hydrocephalus. Diuretics such as Acetazolamide are medications prescribed to few hydrocephalus patients; however, these are temporary treatments. Hydrocephalus was considered a serious problem by neurosurgeons until the development of shunt valve. This transformed the quality of care for patients with hydrocephalus.

This report on the global CSF management market analysis the current and future prospects of the market. The report comprises an elaborate executive summary, including a market snapshot that provides overall information of various segments and sub-segments. This section also provides the overall information and data analysis of the global CSF management market with respect to the leading market segments based on type of product and geography.

The market overview section of the report includes qualitative analysis of the CSF management market including the factors determining the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. In addition, various analyses such as market attractiveness analysis by geography and competitive landscape by key players have been provided. The market attractiveness analysis explains the intensity of competition in the market in different regions. The competitive scenario between market players is evaluated through market share analysis. These factors would help market players to take strategic decisions in order to strengthen their positions and expand their share in the global market.

The global CSF management market has been segmented based on type of product and geography. Based on type of product, the CSF management market has been categorized into two segments: CSF shunts and CSF drainage systems. CSF drainage system has been further classified into ventricular drainage system and lumbar drainage system. Market revenue in terms of US$ Mn for the period between 2013 and 2023 along with the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) from 2015 to 2023 are provided for all the segments, considering 2014 as the base year.

Geographically, the CSF management market has been categorized into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America comprises the U.S. and Canada. Europe includes Germany, the U.K., France, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific comprises China, Japan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific. Latin America consists of Brazil and Rest of Latin America. Rest of the World includes South Africa and Rest of Rest of the World. The recommendations section included in the report would assist existing players to expand their market share and new companies to establish their presence in the CSF management market. The report also profiles major players in the CSF management market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio, and recent developments. Major players profiled in this report include DePuy Synthes (a J & J Company), Medtronic plc, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Sophysa S.A., Spiegelberg GmbH & Co. KG, Integra LifeSciences Holding Corporation, BeckerSmith Medical, Inc., and Möller Medical GmbH.

The global CSF management market has been segmented as follows:

Global CSF Management Market, by Product