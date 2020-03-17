Coating Binders Market size in terms of volume and value up to 2027

Coating Binders Market: Film-forming Element of Coating

Coating binder is the film-forming element of a coating or adhesive. It provides adhesion to a substrate, binds pigments and extenders together, and determines important properties such as flexibility, durability, and gloss.

Coating binder is a polymer, often referred to as resin, forming a matrix to hold the pigment in place. This binder may be dissolved as a solution or carried as a dispersion of microscopically small particles in a liquid.

Coating binders are majorly used in infrastructure, automotive, and industrial coatings

Key Drivers of Coating Binders Market

Rapid urbanization and infrastructure growth in emerging economies are driving the demand for coating binders market. Epoxy resins as coating binders are finding large application in the construction and infrastructure sector. Asia Pacific offers immense growth opportunities for manufacturers of coating binders, with substantial expansion in the infrastructure sector in China and India.

Water-borne products are gaining popularity in the coatings industry. Acrylic polymers as binders are used widely in paints as water-borne emulsions. These water-borne emulsion paints are used on a large scale as decorative paints for outside and inside of buildings. According to the report by an expert team from Global Construction Perspectives and Oxford Economics, the volume of construction output is likely to rise by 85% worldwide by 2030, driven by India, China, and the U.S.

The move toward water-borne coatings can be seen across various regions with stringent regulations on VOC emissions. According to the Paint Quality Institute, water-based paints account for around 80% of household paints sales.

Led by the increase in usage of lithium-ion batteries in the automotive sector, manufacturers in the coating binders market are focusing on developing effective coating binder materials that can replace industry standard polyvinylidene fluoride binder, a toxic solvent, with water-based solvent

Water-borne Coating Technology Segment to Offer Attractive Opportunities

Environmental compliance is emerging as a primary reason for various industries shifting toward water-borne coating technology. National, state, and local governments across the globe are regulating VOCs by limiting the amount companies are allowed to emit in a particular time period. Companies are also using water-based coating technology to lower VOC output, as it has no or considerably fewer solvents.

The usage of water-based coatings in interior house paint and heavy-duty protective coatings leads to fewer odors that can be uncomfortable and hazardous to the health. This is one of the major reasons for the increase in use of water-based coatings.

Demand for structural steel has increased in recent years. This is resulting in the development of water-based intumescent coatings that react under influence of fire. Also, the vast majority of the water-borne intumescent coatings are based on vinyl acetate due to the low-cost and self-charring capacity.

Strict Environmental Regulations regarding VOC Content Likely to Hamper Market

Strict environmental regulations and rising consumer awareness regarding health are driving the demand for water-based coatings instead of solvent-based coating binders. Governments and regulatory bodies across the globe are introducing strict regulations on the paints & coatings industry to limit the impact of VOC on the environment and human health.

Paint manufacturers worldwide are also shifting from solvent-based coating binders to water-based coating binders. China, Latin America, and other developing regions are also planning to introduce regulations on VOCs in paints. Despite existing regulations on VOC in the paints & coatings industry in the U.S. and Europe, these regions are planning to introduce additional regulations to limit VOC in the next five years.

Implementation of stringent regulations is adding pressure on solvent manufacturers to develop alternative technologies offering comparable performance. This is also opening new avenues for alternative solvents that boast lower toxicological and ecological profiles.

Asia Pacific Expected to Hold Major Share of Global Coating Binders Market

Asia Pacific is a leading consumer of coating binders, followed by North America and Europe. Rising demand for automotive coatings in China, Japan, and South Korea is expected to create high demand for coating binders market during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing addressable population base, growth in construction activities, and increase in the number of automobiles are driving the coating binders market in Asia Pacific.

Rise in FDI investment in automotive and construction industries in developing economies of Asia Pacific is a key factor likely to fuel the market in the region during the forecast period

Key Players Operating in Market

Companies operating in the coating binders market are investing to expand their product portfolios and improve their distribution networks. They adopt strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product developments, joint ventures, and expansions to cater to the increasing demand for coating binders from different regions. For instance, in April 2016, Arkema S.A. increased capacity of its powder coating resins manufacturing facility in North Kansas City, the U.S., by approximately 35%. Key players operating in the coating binders market include: