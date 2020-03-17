Competitive Scenario: Global MRI Guided Neurosurgical Ablation Market SWOT Analysis, Business Overview & Forecast 2026

Growing per capita income and growing expenditure capacity is leading to boost adoption of the improved facilities available in the healthcare industries. Additionally, the factors such as growing investment in the healthcare industry for improving their offering coupled with rising number of accidents is boosting need for novel treatment and MRI guides for neurosurgical ablation is boosting growth of the global MRI guided neurosurgical ablation market. The demand for the MRI guided neurosurgical ablation is growing globally and especially from the developed countries such as the US, UK, and Australia. This factor is boosting growth of the global MRI guided neurosurgical ablation market.

Here are some other pointers, which may found attractive to the companies in the MRI guided neurosurgical ablation market:

Additionally, growing patient-centric approach and improvement in the room service and growing attention toward the development of novel drugs and treatment for cancer and brain related diseases. These factors are boosting adoption of the MRI guided neurosurgical ablation and are likely to propel growth of the global MRI guided neurosurgical ablation market.

The MRI guided neurological ablation systems need the trained and skilled operators or surgeons. Lack of the trained and skilled operators limiting its adoption and is likely to limit growth of the global MRI guided neurosurgical ablation market.

Growing advancement in the MRI guided neurosurgical ablation systems coupled with increasing product launches is driving growth of the global MRI guided neurosurgical ablation market. For instance, in 2019, MRI Interventions, Inc. announced the success of Phase II clinical trial used during the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM) to utilize MRI Intervention’s ClearPoint Neuro Navigation System.

Global MRI Guided Neurosurgical Ablation Market: Overview

Globally, the expenditure on healthcare services has grown dramatically in both developed and developing regions because of technological advancements and efforts made to provide better quality of treatment to patients. Growing awareness about the minimally invasive surgeries has increased the demand for MRI guided neurosurgical ablation. The demand for MRI guided neurosurgical procedure is emerging from countries like Germany, the U.S., U.K., and Australia as people in these countries have the capability to afford this procedure. In 2017, the Oxford University published a study stating that 5.57 per 100,000 individuals are suffering from brain cancer across the globe. Thus, the growing prevalence of brain cancer has increased the demand for MRI guided neurosurgical ablation, as it is mainly used for treating brain cancer.

The global MRI guided neurosurgical ablation market is classified on the basis of product type and end-user. Based on end user, the market is likely to be divided into hospitals, research laboratories, and ambulatory surgical centers. Of these, hospitals segment is projected to lead the market due to increasing number of people visiting hospitals to be treated for brain cancer. In addition, during the forecast tenure, the ambulatory surgical centers are estimated to account a high value of share in the market.

The report gives the in-depth evaluation of the global MRI guided neurosurgical ablation market by elaborating on segments, market competition, and other market dynamics. The report also throws lights on various trends an opportunities present in the market that will help the market to grow at its full potential in the near future.

Global MRI Guided Neurosurgical Ablation Market: Trends and Opportunities

The demand for minimally invasive MRI guided neurosurgery has grown significantly in the past few years due to increasing technological advancements such as MRI-guided laser ablation platforms created by Monteris and Visualase and MRI Interventions neurosurgical navigation platform. MRI guided platforms are mostly used by the usual diagnostic MRI sets. According to recent study of neurologists and neurosurgeons showed that 80% of examinee believed that the real-time MRI guidance is the upcoming functional neurosurgery. Moreover, MRI guided technologies is not only restricted to future applications and researchers. Nowadays, clinicians are executing various MRI guided neurosurgical procedures on a regular basis that comprises of a large number of patients that will escalate the market growth in the coming years.

Global MRI Guided Neurosurgical Ablation Market: Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global MRI guided neurosurgical ablation market is divided into North America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), China, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Latin America, Japan, and the Middle East and Africa. Of these regions, North America dominated the market in 2017 by holding maximum share in the market. During the forecast tenure, North America is expected to continue to lead the market due to rising adoption of minimally invasive surgeries and growing incidence of cancer in the region.

In addition, countries in APEJ, Japan, and China are regions growing at a rapid rate for MRI-guided neurosurgical ablation. This is because various key manufacturers in the market are highly investing in these regions. The Middle East and Africa and Latin America are expected to experience sluggish growth in the global MRI guided neurosurgical ablation market owing to lack of medical professionals and lack of awareness about MRI guided neurosurgery in these regions.

Global MRI Guided Neurosurgical Ablation Market: Companies Mentioned

The global MRI guided neurosurgical ablation market marks the presence of leading players such as Monteris Medical Inc, Medtronic plc, Insightec Lmt, Boston Scientific Corporation, AngioDynamics Inc, and MRI Intervention Inc. Several leading players in the market are working on strengthening their position in the regional as well as global market by adopting long-term growth strategies. Moreover, companies are also investing in emerging economies to increase their sales in these regions.

