Controlled Release Fertilizers Market: Development On The Basis Of Key Companies, Market Drivers, Market Limitations, And Its Future Prospects 2024.

Global Controlled Release Fertilizers Market: Snapshot

Controlled release fertilizers encompass one or more plant nutrients in a coated form that delay their availability for plant uptake and use after application. Controlled release fertilizers offer several advantages over the conventional fertilizers. They reduce toxicity to seedlings and contribute to enhanced agronomic safety. Rapidly escalating global population along with the increased efforts for sustainable agriculture is expected to drive the controlled release fertilizer market over the course of next few years. However, high cost in comparison to traditional fertilizers and the lack of awareness regarding the benefits of controlled release fertilizer are some of the factors that may hamper the market’s growth. Furthermore, the potential application of these fertilizers in the turf grass and law care industry is anticipated to provide new growth opportunities to the market.

In terms of revenue, the global controlled release fertilizer market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$3.92 bn by the end of 2024, increasing from its valuation of US$2.41 bn in 2015 at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period of 2016–2024. By volume, the market is projected for a growth rate of 5.7% during the same forecast period.

Polymer Sulfur Coated Urea Segment Serves Maximum Demand

Based on product, the global controlled release fertilizers market is segmented into polymer coated NPK fertilizer, polymer coated urea, sulfur coated urea or polymer sulfur coated urea, and others fertilizers, for example coated micronutrients. Out of these, the demand for polymer sulfur coated urea or sulfur coated urea stood at 1.4 mn tons in 2015 and is expected to reach 2.5 mn tons by 2024. Sulfur coated urea has proven to be efficient substitute to urea due to its resource saving, environment-friendliness, and reduced labor requirements.

Application-wise, the segment of cereals and grains are most important as they are essential part of traditional diets in emerging economies of Asia Pacific. Increase in population, government encouragements to adopt sustainable agriculture practices to increase the production with efficient use of chemical fertilizers are some of the factors that are expected to further boost the demand for these crops.

Asia Pacific Most Lucrative Region

Region-wise, Asia Pacific contributed more than two third of the demand in the global controlled release fertilizer market and is expected to remain most lucrative region throughout the forecast period. In terms of volume, China was the most prominent consumer of controlled release fertilizer in Asia Pacific, followed by Japan and ASEAN, in 2015. Together, these accounted for 92.4% of the total demand from Asia Pacific. Demand for controlled release fertilizer is estimated to rise faster than water soluble fertilizers in Asia Pacific, although the lack of awareness about the benefits of these fertilizers and premium cost is hindering the market from achieving its true potential in this region.

The global controlled release fertilizers market is mildly concentrated in nature with top three players, holding nearly half of the shares in 2015. Some of the key companies in this market are Shikefeng Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Kingenta Ecological Engineering Group Co., Ltd., ATS Group, AgroBridge, EuroChem Agro Gmbh, Central Glass Co., Ltd., Greenfeed Agro Sdn. Bhd., Hanfeng Evergreen Inc., Nufarm Ltd., HIF TECH SND. BHD., Compo GMBH & Co. KG, Haifa Chemicals Ltd., ICL Specialty Fertilizers, Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, Ekompany Agro B.V., The Chisso Corporation, and Agrium Inc.

