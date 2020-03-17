Digital Dose Inhaler Market Trends And Opportunities By 2024 Details Shared In Report

Customer-centric health care systems and the development of new treatment regimens can potentially disrupt the entire health care system. Digital dose inhalers are commonly known as digihalers. Digital dose inhalers are the type of inhalers which enable patients to track the number of doses that have been consumed. This is expected to enable doctors to track prescribed therapy regime and patients adherence toward it.

Generally, the number of medicine puffs in a standard inhaler is 120. The digital dose inhaler comes with a small screen to display the remaining puffs/doses discounting from 120. This feature is likely to help patients to remind them that they have taken medication or not. This technological advancement in the conventional and commonly used inhalers such as MDIs and DPIs is expected to take the respiratory devices market to a higher level in health care digitalization.

The most preferred inhalers are metered dose inhalers and dry powder inhalers. The metered dose inhalers segment accounts for a large market share. The digital dry powder inhalers segment is expected to grow in the near future. These next generation digital dose inhalers provide accurate dose counter information as well as low dose warning indicator for asthma and COPD patients which serve as the major factor for pulling patient pool toward it. This in turn is driving the market.

The global digital dose inhaler market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and geography. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented as metered dose inhaler and dry powder inhaler. The metered dose inhaler segment is contributing a larger share in this market due to its convenience and non-breath-activated doses. Increase in geriatric population across the globe is expected to drive demand for digital dose inhaler devices as the risk of respiratory disease is higher among the geriatric population. Some digital dose inhalers can capture details such as the time and location during which the patient has used asthma medication, and this information is stored and wirelessly transmitted to a user’s smartphone or server. These systems use a combination of sensors, mobile apps, analytics, and individualized feedback.

By application, the digital dose inhaler market is segmented into asthma, COPD, cystic fibrosis, and others. The asthma and COPD segments capture a significant share of the digital dose inhaler market. The chronic respiratory disorders such as asthma and COPD are becoming more prominent, causing disability and death with the increasing aging population. According to the Forum of International Respiratory Societies (FIRS), COPD affects more than 200 million people and is projected to be the fourth leading cause of death in the world by 2030, while asthma affects about 235 million people worldwide. This increase in prevalence of respiratory diseases serves as a major driving factor for the market.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe are likely to dominate the market of digital dose inhaler. Rise in geriatric population and high per capita income are projected to propel the market in North America. Increase in adoption of personalized health technologies is one of the key factors driving the market of digital dose inhaler during the forecast period. It is followed by Europe, accounting for a large share of the market. Asia Pacific is the most progressive region for the digital dose inhaler market. The increase in health care awareness and per capita income are estimated to drive the market in Asia Pacific.

Major players of the digital dose inhaler market are Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Novartis A/S, Propeller Health, AstraZeneca Plc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Philips Respironics.

