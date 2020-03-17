Discrete Capacitor Market – Global Industry Demand, Global Research, Top Leading Player, Emerging Trends and Region by Forecast upto 2025

A discrete capacitor is a small rechargeable battery with the capacity to store energy in the form of electric charge and thus create a potential difference across its plates. It has become an indispensable part of various electronic devices and is used extensively in their manufacturing. The global discrete capacitor market is anticipated to experience a stable growth rate during the forecast period owing to its increasing adoption across various sectors in order to satisfy the rising demand for energy-efficient devices. In addition, the growing trend of miniaturization in the consumer electronics like smartphones is expected to boost the demand for discrete capacitor market.

The rising demand for internet of thing (IoT) is an important factor predicted to fuel the demand for discrete capacitors in the next few years. The growing popularity of IoT devices along with increased use of sensors & capacitors are expected to augment the usage of sophisticated discrete capacitors with high capacitance. In addition, the rising trend of miniaturizing consumer electronic devices is also projected to boost the demand for these smaller and technologically advanced capacitors. Furthermore, the rising demand for them in the renewable energy sector is also estimated to create an opportunity for the market in the next few years. Discrete capacitors are utilized abundantly in the wind industry in order to provide short bursts of heavy force exertion necessary for altering blade pitch. They also help electric grids run closer to their full capacity as opposed to the initial 90%.

The global discrete capacitor market is segmented on the basis of configuration type into the following categories: low loss, medium loss, and electrolytic. Electrolytic capacitors generate comparatively high demand due to their increasing requirement in the health care, information & telecommunication, and automotive sectors. In terms of product type, the market is divided into the ceramic, aluminum, paper & plastic AC & DC film, and tantalum varieties. Ceramic capacitors are expected to dominate the market due to their excellent dielectric properties, low cost, reliability, improved life, and robust performance.

Discrete capacitors also find applications across various end-user segments including information & telecommunication, health care, consumer electronics, automotive, and others. Among the various end-users, the information & telecommunication sector is likely to dominate the market and capture a major market share. With the increasing demand for advanced smartphones, the usage of small-scale tantalum chip capacitors has also increased. The number of capacitors used in smartphones is higher than that in traditional phones which is projected to boost the demand for discrete capacitors in the telecommunication sector. The automotive and health care segments are also estimated to exhibit moderate growth owing to their use of highly efficient equipment, rapid advancements in health care, and the increasing awareness about safety.

Geographically, the global discrete capacitor market has been distributed over North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The market in Asia Pacific is estimated to witness a high growth rate during the forecast period owing to the presence of prominent players such as Sony, Samsung, and LG which have introduced numerous smart TV models, the functioning of whom discrete capacitors play an important role. Technologies including network interface and LED require efficient functioning of the capacitors installed in the product. However, demand for more features in smart television sets is predicted to propel the discrete capacitor market.

Key vendors operating in the global discrete capacitor market include AVX Corporation (The U.S), ASC Capacitors (The U.S), Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd (Japan), KEMET Corporation (The U.S), Matsuo Electric Co. Ltd. (Japan), Maxwell Technologies (The U.S), American Technical Ceramics Corporation (The U.S), Matsuo Electric Co., Ltd (Japan), AFM Microelectronics Inc. (The U.S) and others