Disposable Meal Trays Market | Investment Project Opportunity for Startups and Entrepreneurs

Global Disposable Meal Trays Market: Overview

The food or meal trays are used for carrying or economically serving the foods. The disposable meal trays are mostly used due easy to dispose of and no need for cleaning and storing after use. Disposable meal trays are highly used by fast food restaurants, school, catering services, and takeout restaurants. Generally, the disposable meal trays are made up of plastic, paper, and aluminum. But nowadays owing to environmental awareness about plastic pollution, the biodegradable materials and cornstarch are also accessible to the manufacturing of disposable meal trays. In the market, disposable meal trays are selling by considering the compartment in trays. Regular disposable meal trays are designed by considering the type of meal. The meal type and how many items will be served in the meal are decided the size and compartment of the meal. In disposable meal trays market, manufacturers are producing and sell trays by considering the meal type, and the number of items served.

Global Disposable Meal Trays Market: Dynamics

The disposable meal trays are making the high preference in the fast food service and parties or catering. The saving of cost and human resources to clean the dishes or trays is possible due to the use of disposable meal trays. Recently, the disposable meal trays with lids are most demanding trays is market. The online food service platform and food delivery channel are using the lidding disposable meal trays due to the protective property. Due to the ban on plastic in several countries, the manufacturers of disposable meal trays are shifting toward the use of biodegradable plastic and corn starch materials. With the growing market of disposable meal trays, the demand of tray forming machines is also increased. The growth of fast food service and restaurant industry are the help to boost the demand for disposable meal trays. The ban on plastic disposable meal trays not only restraining the market growth but also create the need for alternatives for meal trays.

Global Disposable Meal Trays Market: Segmentation

The global disposable meal trays market is segmented on the basis of the type of trays, material type, type of meal and end-use.

On the basis of type, the disposable meal trays market is segmented into:

With Lidding Compartment Non-compartment

Without Lidding Compartment Non-compartment



On the basis of material type, the disposable meal trays market is segmented into:

Aluminum

Plastic

Corn Starch

Paper

Biodegradable Plastic

Bagasse

On the basis of kind of meal, the disposable meal trays market is segmented into:

Cold or Frozen Meal

Prepared or hot meal

Ready to eat meals

Kosher meals

On the basis of End-use, the disposable meal trays market is segmented into:

Foodservice

Supermarkets

Household

Party/Catering

Hotels

School

Global Disposable Meal Trays Market: Geographical Outlook

The global disposable meal trays market is segmented into the main seven regions which are North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. In the global disposable meal trays market, Asia Pacific is expected to be dominating during the forecast period. China and India are leading disposable meal trays market, due to the growing population and improved status of food service, restaurants, and catering services. Due to the ban on plastic in Europe, the demand for plastic meal trays market is decreasing while the biodegradable disposable meal trays are becoming popular. In North America disposable meal trays market, US is playing an important role in improving the demand. Latin America is projected to witness impressive growth in the plastic disposable meal trays market. Middle East & Africa is estimated to show sluggish growth during the forecast period.