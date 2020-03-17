Dried Potatoes Market Driven by Increased Demand for Convenience Food Products Across the Globe

Potato is an essential crop which is widely used in the food processing industry and the retail sector in various food products and cuisines. Dried potatoes is a result of the removal of water from the crop. The potatoes is dried using several drying methods including air drying, drum drying, spray drying, freeze drying, and vacuum drying. Drying and water removal helps in extending the shelf life of the potatoes and increases its usability while maintaining the texture and taste of the potatoes. In terms of value, the global dried potatoes market is expected to reach a market value of US$ 3368.4 Mn by the end of 2027, with an anticipated CAGR of 3.5% over the forecast period. The global dried potatoes market is expected to reach volume production of 9,675,519 MT in 2027.

Growth in Demand for Convenience Food Drives the Market for Dried Potatoes

Busy lifestyle and hectic schedule are making consumers seek convenient food products which are easy to use, ready to eat, fast in cooking and convenient for extended storage. There are a number of vegetables which are dried and used to provide consumers easy and ready to eat food choices. The potatoes are a popular dried vegetable which can be dried by various advanced drying techniques thus enabling it to fulfill the criteria for convenient food products. The convenient food products quest is flourishing due to the increased value of time and increased disposable income which is leading to the growth of dried potatoes market.

Rapidly Increasing Food Processing Industry

Robust growth in the food processing industry is also fueling the demand for dried potatoes owing to its multiple uses in the processed foods. Dried potatoes has made consumers enjoy flavorful and tasty food, which devour less time for preparation. The increasing demand for processed foods like snacks, functional flour, meat products, and others has led to in rising demand for dried potatoes.

Increasing Consumption of Processed Potatoes

Rapidly changing potatoes consumption pattern among the population is gaining the attention of manufacturers to bring dried potatoes in their product portfolio. According to FAO data, less than 50% of potatoes are consumed fresh, and rest is processed to value-added products and dried potatoes. Increasing attractiveness of processed potatoes among the consumers due to its broad application in various dishes and culinary, owing to its binding and thickening ability in food products is boosting the market of dried potatoes.

Longer Shelf Life of Dried Potatoes

Dried ingredients and food like dried potatoes are witnessing an upsurge in demand owing to a number of technologies which are being used in their production. Techniques such as air drying, drum drying, spray drying, freeze drying, and vacuum drying have affected the potentials of using dried potatoes for a longer time. Dried potatoes extended shelf life, which helps consumers and B2B industries like food service providers and food processors to use dried potatoes for an extended period of time. Due to an escalation in shelf life, the use and applications of dried potatoes have attained broader prospects and usability.

Increasing Snack Industry

The fast-paced lifestyle has given rise to new eating habits of consumers that are different from the conventional three square meals eaten at the family table. Consumers are turning towards round-the-clock snacking whenever hunger strikes. Consumers are increasingly getting inclined towards easy to cook, and convenient snacks which are full of flavors and taste. The dried potatoes are a popular snacking option for a large population, and thus with increasing consumers snacking trend, the demand for dried potatoes is witnessing an upsurge.

Rising Demand for Gluten-free Dried Food Offerings

Consumers are opting for gluten-free diets, owing to several health concerns. The push towards living a healthy lifestyle and indulging in healthier food options is pushing manufacturers to process foods with gluten-free dried foods. Thus, Gluten-free and rich in starch, dried potatoes flour is used by the food processing industry. The dried potatoes flour is used as a binding and a thickening agent in meat mixtures and gravies, sauces, and soups. The gluten-free nature of dried potatoes fulfills the consumers demand gluten-free food and ingredient.