Electromagnetic Nondestructive Testing Equipment Market: Full In-depth Analysis by Top Key Players, Regional Outlook, Latest Trend and Forecast to 2025

Electromagnetic Non-destructive testing refers to a wide range of inspection technique which is used for the purpose of determining certain character of material without damaging those materials during the whole testing process. Electromagnetic Non-destructive testing does play an important role to keep the industrial automation safe by identifying the flaws and other weakness in buildings, bridges, pipelines, and others. Electromagnetic NDT is being commonly used in quality control and maintenance as it actually does not affect or alter the item which is being tested.

For purpose of in depth analysis, the electromagnetic nondestructive testing equipment market is been segmented on the basis of testing method by monitoring technique, end user and by geography. Based on the testing method, the market is been segmented into seven types they are like ultrasonic testing, radiography testing, visual inspection testing, eddy current testing, liquid penetrant testing, magnetic particle testing and others.

On the basis of monitoring technique the electromagnetic nondestructive testing equipment market is been segmented mainly into two types they are like surface examination and volumetric examination.By the end users the market is been segmented into six types they are like aerospace & defense, oil and gas, energy, automotive, infrastructure and others . Moreover, this report also provide cross functional analysis of all the above mentioned segment across different regions like Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and the Latin America.

increasing stringent safety measurements and the government regulation across diverse geographical regions because of rise in the incidence of the infrastructure failure and growing need for the purpose of extending the functional life of the obsolete infrastructures and the maintenance optimization across various industry verticals for increasing the operational efficiency and quality assurance is expected to drive the electromagnetic nondestructive testing equipment market. Expanding application in the petrochemical and manufacturing industry is also one of the key drivers for the growth of the electromagnetic nondestructive testing equipment market. Therefore, the growing trend of miniaturizing the testing equipments and the escalation cost of the machine failures anticipated to catalyze the growing demand of different nondestructive testing equipment during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025. In addition to that growing demand of electromagnetic NDT in power generation sector is also anticipated to increase the market of electromagnetic nondestructive testing equipment in the upcoming years. In turn this is also projected to affect the Electromagnetic Nondestructive Testing Equipment market in a positive manner during the forecasted period.

Inspite of many driving factors, the electromagnetic nondestructive testing equipment market is facing some challenges because of the very high upfront cost and the shortage of highly skilled and qualified technicians. Absence of operator safety concern and the very low awareness of the NDT are some of the major restraining factors for the global electromagnetic nondestructive testing equipment market.

By testing methods type, the ultrasonic testingtype held the largest market share because of the major infrastructural advancement and the industrial automation in different manufacturing industry. However, the visual inspection testing is projected to achievesteady growth during the forecast period. Growing usage in optometry and photonics is expected to drive the market for visual inspection testing.

Geographically, the global Electromagnetic Nondestructive Testing Equipment market is mainly driven by European region. Growing demand of industrial scanners, transducers, flaw detectors and thickness gauges is driving the market of Europeanregion. Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be fastest growing during the forecasted period owingto the presence of huge number of ultrasonic testing equipment manufacturers in countries like India and China.

Some of the leading players operating in the Electromagnetic Nondestructive Testing Equipment market includes YXLON International GmbH (Germany), Magnaflux Corporation (The U.S.), Zetec Inc. (The U.S.),Olympus Corporation (Japan) , Sonatest Ltd. (U.K.), Mistras Group (The U.S.),GE Measurement & Control (The U.S.) among others.