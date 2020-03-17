Emerging Technologies to Shape the Growth of the Thin Film Capacitor Market

Thin Film Capacitor Market – Introduction

The passive component industry is undergoing a drastic change owing to novel requirements from the contemporary electronics industry in various applications and tangents. In order to cater to the same, the investments for the development of new processes and materials to introduce an entirely new generation of passive devices is on an impressive rise.

Demand for downsized components with optimum performance in a small package in lines with the trends of miniaturization of electronic devices is gaining grounds for thin film capacitors. Effectiveness of thin film capacitors to perform the critical function of defining the operational life time of devices has been offering it a place of prominence in the development of consumer goods.

Planning to lay down future strategy? Perfect your plan with our Report Brochure here

Thin Film Capacitor Market – Competitive Landscape

Nippon Chemi-Con

Founded in 1931, Nippon Chemi-Con is headquartered in Osaki, Shinagawa. The Japanese corporation manufactures capacitors and similar electronic components. It strives to tackle the challenges in the electronic landscape by offering a broad array of components. The company specializes in the manufacturing and sales of aluminum, mechanical components, and electronic components.

TDK Corporation

Incorporated in 1935, TDK Corporation is based in Nihonbashi, Japan. The Japanese multinational electronics company manufactures electronic components, electronic materials, and data-storage media. The company serves the electronic industry and possesses a broad range of products such as sensors, power supplies, and electronic components. The products and technologies developed by the company underpin the dawn of IoT Drones, AR/VR, Robotics, 5G Communication, Renewable Energy, Medical, and Autonomous Driving.

Vishay Intertechnology

Established in 1962, Vishay Intertechnology is headquartered in Malvern, the United States. The company is a leader in manufacturing components for sustainability, mobility, and connectivity. The American company is a forerunning manufacturer of passive electronic components and produces inductors, capacitors, resistors, integrated circuits, optoelectronics, MOSFETs, diodes, and rectifiers.

KEMET Corporation

Incorporated in 1919, KEMET Corporation is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The company exhibits its potential in the development of capacitors such as supercapacitors, electromagnetic compatibility solutions, electromechanical devices, polymer electrolytic, paper, film, multilayer ceramic, tantalum, and aluminum. The products developed by the company consists of about 5 million distinct configurations differentiated by performance characteristics as well as packaging, voltage, capacitance, encapsulation, configuration, and dielectric material.

AVX Corporation

Established in 1972, AVX Corporation is located in Greenville, the United States. The company operates as a subsidiary of Kyocera Electronics Corporation and is a leading manufacturer and supplier of advanced electronic components, sensor, control, as well as antenna solutions. It boasts its manufacturing facilities in 29 locations in over 16 countries.

Other prominent players operating in the thin film capacitor market include Efc, Rubycon Corporation, WIMA., Teijin-Du Pont Films, Inc., Inner Mongolia Yuan Hua, Inc., Aerovox Corp, Xiamen Faratronic Co., Ltd., STK Electronics Inc., ASC Capacitors, Hua Jung Components Co Ltd, Illinois Capacitor, Inc., and Arizona Capacitors, Inc.

Thin Film Capacitor Market – Dynamics

Emerging Technologies to Shape the Growth of the Thin Film Capacitor Market

Wearable applications with IoT communication capabilities supported by the advent of 5G telecommunication infrastructure have significantly penetrated into the consumer electronics industry. These technological developments are expected to act as a significant driver aiding the growth of the thin film capacitor market. Furthermore, growing demand for energy saving alternatives and renewable energies with the rising adoption of environmental thinking by industries is further anticipated to facilitate the growth of the thin film capacitor market.