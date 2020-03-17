Fish Feeder Equipment Market | Recent Industry Size, Trends and Developments

Fish feeder is a device used to feed food to fishes and other aquatic animals. Automatic fish feeder equipment is popular among residential as well as commercial users, as it comes handy to feed food to fishes in aquarium, ponds and lakes etc. Automatic fish feeder equipment comes with dispensers that dispenses specific amount of food at specific intervals. These machines are available with battery-operated units and moisture-managing feeders that prevent the food from drying up. Size of the fish feeder, time and quantity controller, ventilation system, battery indicator, etc. are some of the features to be taken into consideration while purchasing a fish feeder equipment.

The global fish feeder equipment market is anticipated to grow at an exponential rate in the near future. With increase in disposable income globally, pet ownership has increased significantly. According to an article published by the American Pet Products Association (APPA) National Pet Owners Survey, 12.5 million homes in the U.S. own freshwater fishes, while 2.5 million homes own saltwater fishes. There are a total of 139.3 million freshwater fishes owned in the U.S. which is about one and a half times of the number of dogs owned. This is anticipated to increase the demand for fish feeder equipment. These equipment also come with automated time tracker for food and dispensers releasing specific amount of food. Dispenser prevents overfeeding, which is usually one of the leading cause of fish fatality. Fish feeder equipment proves to be very essential for fish breeding centers.

However, moving into untapped markets can be a lucrative opportunity for the fish feeder equipment manufacturers. Asian countries such as China, India etc. offer potential growth opportunities for the fish feeder equipment market. However, captivity drives animals insane. According to study conducted by Captive Animals’ Protection Society, in U.S., 90% of public aquariums studied showed animals with neurotic behavior such as spinning around an imaginary object, repeatedly raising their heads above the surface of the water, and rubbing along the floor of the tank and frequently turning on one side. Instance like that attracts animal welfare associations such as People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) to restrict many public and private aquariums holders to store fish and other animals in the aquariums. This is anticipated to restrain the growth of the fish feeder equipment market globally.

The global fish feeder equipment market can be segmented based on product type, end-user, distribution channel, and geography. The global fish feeder equipment market can be divided, based on product type, into rotating barrel fish feeders and portion control fish feeders. According to end-user, the global fish feeder equipment market can be segmented into residential and commercial users. The residential user segment can be further bifurcated into aquariums and private ponds and lakes, while the commercial user segment can be divided into fish breeding centers and public ponds, lakes. According to distribution channel, the global fish feeder equipment market can be bifurcated into offline and online distribution channels.

To clarify your doubts about the report, Request a Brochure here@ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=63456

Offline distribution channel can be further bifurcated into company-owned sites and ecommerce portals, while offline distribution channel can be classified into supermarkets & hypermarkets, specialty stores, and mom and pop stores. Geographically, the global fish feeder equipment market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Europe and North America are anticipated to acquire greater market share owing to increase in ownership of fish as pets in these regions. Prominent players operating in the global fish feeder equipment market include EHEIM GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Porsche Designs (Germany), Fish Mate (U.K.), Necrew (the U.S.), The Aquarium Shop (Australia), Lifeguard Aquatics (the U.S.), Sweeney Enterprises, Inc. (the U.S.), EBSCO Industries, Inc. (the U.S.) Players contest with each other with respect to new technologies, product designs, etc. in order to attain competitive edge in the market.