Flush Valves Market- Rise In Building Construction Including Residential, Industrial, And Commercial Construction

A valve is a device or equipment that passes fluid or any other substance in a single direction. A flush valve, also known as a flushometer is a device that uses pressurized water for cleaning toilets. A flush valve is used to flush out human excreta. Flush valves are made of various materials including brass, chrome, stainless steel, bronze, aluminum, and hard plastic.

Across the world, rise in building construction including residential, industrial, and commercial construction is driving the demand for toilets and urinals, subsequently increasing the demand for flush valves in toilets and urinals. In emerging economies such as BRICS there is a rise in construction industry in countries such as China and India are increasing the demand for flush valves in the region.

Water suitable for human use is a scarce resource across the world. In flush valves, a significant amount of water is required for flushing. Improved flush valves are currently available to reduce wastage of water in flush toilets. A prominent advantage of electronic flush valves over their manual counterpart is the significant saving of water as there is no human contact with an electronic flush valve. This is increasing the demand for electronic flush valves across the world. In major commercial buildings such as airports, offices, etc. manual or push-button flush valves are being replaced by electronic flush valves.

Planning to lay down future strategy? Perfect your plan with our Report Brochure here

By type, the global flush valves market is segmented into toilet flush valves and urinal flush valves. By activation type, the global flush valves market is segmented into manual flush valves, push-button flush valves, and electronic flush valves. In manual flush valves, a lever is used to active the flush of water. In push-button flush valves, instead of a lever, a button on the device is used for the flushing operation. In electronic flush valves, an infrared sensor is used to activate the flush operation electronically. The user is not required to come in contact with the electronic unit. Electronic flush valves are generally powered by battery, hardwire, or solar or turbine power. The battery used in electronic flush valves is lithium manganese dioxide and lithium iron disulfide. By end-use, the global flush valves market is segmented into residential use, industrial use, and commercial use. By distribution channel, the flush valves market is segmented into online channel and offline channel. The offline flush valves market is further segmented into brand stores/ showrooms, and independent retail outlets.

In terms of region, the global flush valves market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is expected to be a prominent market for flush valves during the forecast period. The U.S. is expected to account for major share of the market in North America from 2019 to 2027, followed by Canada. In the U.S., commercial flush valves sold must comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). Residential flush valves are not required to comply with ADA requirements. Europe constitutes a significant share of the global flush valves market. Germany, the U.K., and France are major markets in the region. Asia Pacific is anticipated to be a significant market for flush valves, with China the dominant market in the region. Japan, South Korea, and India are other major markets for flush valves in the region. In the Middle East & Africa flush valves market, GCC is projected to account for major share, followed by South Africa. Brazil is likely to dominate the flush valves market in South America during the forecast period.

Major companies operating in the global flush valves market are Sloan Valve Company, American Standard Brand, TOTO Ltd., GROHE Ltd., Chicago Faucets, Roca Sanitario S.A., Jomoo Kitchen & Bath Co. Ltd., Zurn Industries LLC., Moen, and Coyne & Delany among others.