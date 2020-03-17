Food Traceability Global Market 2019: Key Players – United Electronics Co., LTD, Mass Group Inc., Merit-Trax Technologies Inc., Honeywell International

Food Traceability Industry

Global Food Traceability Market is accounted for $11.25 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $20.95 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.15% during the forecast period. Growing consumer concern for food safety, high demand in emerging economies, stringent export regulations and the increasing penetration of modern retail, such as supermarkets and hypermarkets are some of the key factors driving the market growth. However, factors such as associated cost, additional cost on traceability systems, varying needs for different products, lack of stringent laws in developing nations and privacy issues for data sharing are hindering the market growth.

Food traceability comprises the capacity to identify and authenticate a variety of stages of food chain from production to distribution. It involves recognizing the origin of food and its destination, from where it will be distributed to end users. This system is necessary for food investigations and is crucial in global food trade as multi ingredient food includes materials from variety of food chain and countries. Food traceability system maintains the record of the flow of products which are actually meant for human consumption throughout the production process. Since food production and the distribution is a complex process the companies consider food traceability system as the best tool to solve all the food-related challenges.

By technology, Radio-frequency identification (RFID) segment is predicted to have considerable market share during the forecast period owing to real time tracking of food items irrespective of weather conditions. By geography, Europe is one of the most concerned regions for food safety. The policies related to food safety are most severe in Europe, as compared to any other region. Food and feed traceability has been necessary in Europe, since 2002 for all types of food businesses in the region. Food Trace is one of the programs in the region that is considered to improve traceability procedures between businesses. It demands the establishment of a defined identification system and a network of databases, in order to consolidate and share the information.

Some of the key players profiled in the Food Traceability Market include Honeywell International, Inc., E. I. DU PONT DE Nemours and Company, International Business Machines Corporation, United Electronics Co., LTD, Mass Group Inc., Merit-Trax Technologies Inc., C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, Bar Code Integrators, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Carlisle Technology Inc., Cognex Corporation, Picarro Inc, SGS SA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Zebra technologies, Datalogic S.p.A, Foodlogiq, INFOR, Mar-Kov Computer Systems, STid Electronics identification and Impinj.

Technologies Covered:

• Infrared

• Biometrics

• Global Positioning System (GPS)

• Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID)

• Barcodes

• Near Field Communication (NFC)

Equipments Covered:

• 2D & 1D scanners

• Sensors

• Tags and labels

• Thermal printers

• Other Equipments

End Users Covered:

• Warehouse

• Government Departments

• Manufacturer

• Retailer

• Farmers

• Defense & Security Departments

• Other End Users

Applications Covered:

• Seafood Products

• Fresh Food & Seeds

• Beverage Products

• Meat & Poultry

• Dairy Products

• Canned or Bottled Food

• Other Applications

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Application Analysis

3.9 Emerging Markets

3.10 Futuristic Market Scenario

…

10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies

11 Company Profiling

11.1 Honeywell International, Inc.

11.2 E. I. DU PONT DE Nemours and Company

11.3 International Business Machines Corporation

11.4 United Electronics Co., LTD

11.5 Mass Group Inc.

11.6 Merit-Trax Technologies Inc.

11.7 C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc

11.8 Bar Code Integrators, Inc.

11.9 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

11.10 Carlisle Technology Inc.

11.11 Cognex Corporation

11.12 Picarro Inc

11.13 SGS SA

11.14 Thermo Fisher Scientific

11.15 Zebra technologies

11.16 Datalogic S.p.A

11.17 Foodlogiq

11.18 INFOR

11.19 Mar-Kov Computer Systems

11.20 STid Electronics identification

11.21 Impinj

