Functional and Barrier Coating for Paper Market | Worldwide Industry Growth, Demand and Top Manufacturers

Paper is used in a wide range of packaging applications as it is biodegradable and, thus, perfectly safe for the environment. Paper-based packaging are indispensable components of modern life and play an important role in the handling and transportation of food and consumer products. It is a flexible and cost-efficient method to transport and protect a wide array of items in paper-packaged containers. Paper packaging offers various advantages, such as it is lightweight and easy to customize as per requirements; however, the marketplace has a clear need for more functionalities in barrier technologies, which could make them sustainable and recyclable (through the usage of metal-free and waste-reducing solutions).

Barrier coatings are functional coatings, which reduce the flow of a fluid. Barrier coating is applied to a paper, paperboard, or corrugated board substrates in order to facilitate effective resistance to water, grease, moisture, and gases under a wide range of conditions and temperature. Barrier coating requires low coat weight as compared to other coatings and it is more effective when multiple layers of barrier coating are applied on the substrate. Barrier coating is the main element in the concerned efforts taken by the packagers to optimize protection, odor control, and prolongation of the product shelf life.

Paper is generally coated with organic liquids such as Polyvinylidene Chloride (PVdC), Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol (EVOH), Acrylics, Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVOH), silicon oxide, aluminum oxide, polyethylene, polyolefin and inorganic sol-gel, and biodegradable polymers such as Polyethylene Glycol (PEG). It can be easily dispersed in water and offers self-crosslinking, edge wicking resistance, and resistance to external media. It can be customized as per requirement, as it helps control humidity control, sealing properties, airtightness, light protection, oxygen permeability, aroma barrier, heat resistance, peel-ability, grease-proofing, etc.

Evolving life style of consumers, increasing health and environmental awareness, and supportive environmental policies implemented by various governments across the globe for food contact paper, are the major factors responsible for the increasing global demand for functional and barrier coating for paper that ensures greater protection of the content and reduces the need for preservatives. This in turn has been leading to the continuous growth of the market for functional and barrier coating for paper.