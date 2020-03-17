The report “Glass Coatings Market Future Demand Analysis, Key Objective Forecast By 2026”, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.

Glass coatings are energy saving coating materials that provide esthetic appeal to glass substrates. They are highly durable and offer advantages such as protection from chemical and mechanical stress, shatter protection, and increased scratch resistance. These coatings are abrasion and chemical resistant and provide protection against UV radiation. They are widely employed in automotive, building & construction, marine, and aviation industries.

Glass Coatings Market: Key Segments

The global glass coatings market can be segmented based on type and technology. In terms of type, the global glass coatings market can be divided into low-E coatings, solar control coatings, and self-cleaning coatings. Low-E coatings are highly popular glass coatings available in the market. These coatings are virtually invisible, microscopically thin, and deposited as a metal or metallic oxide layers on glazing surfaces in order to increase the energy efficiency by suppressing radiative heat flow. Rise in demand for energy efficient buildings in order to reduce overall energy consumption is propelling the global glass coatings market. Based on technology the global glass coatings market can be split into spray pyrolysis, powder spray, chemical vapor deposition (CVD), physical vapor deposition (PVD), sputter coating, sol-gel coating, and thermal evaporation coating. PVD coatings are high performance flexible glass coatings that are used widely in the global glass coatings market.

Expansion in end-use industries such as automotive, aviation, and building & construction across the globe is a major factor driving the global glass coatings market. Rise in urbanization, increase in industrialization, and growth in construction index in developing economies such as China, India, and Mexico are some of the others factors boosting the market. However, increase in prices of raw materials and implementation of stringent regulations on harsh chemicals used in glass coatings are estimated to hamper the global glass coatings market during the forecast period. Rise in research activities in the field of innovative bio-based raw materials for glass coatings is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities to manufacturers of glass coatings.

Glass Coatings Market: Regional Outlook

Based on region, the global glass coatings market can be segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific dominates the global glass coatings market owing to the rise in demand for these coatings in automotive and construction industries. The building & construction industry is expanding at a rapid pace in developing economies of Asia Pacific such as China, India, and Vietnam. This is expected to boost the global glass coatings market. Increase in FDI investment in various end-use sectors such as automotive, typically in China, India, Thailand, and South Korea, is estimated to provide lucrative opportunities to manufacturers of glass coatings in the near future. The automotive sector in Europe has been expanding due to the collaborations among various manufacturers of paints and coatings.

The U.S. is a leading consumer of glass coatings in North America due to the rise in repair & refurbishment activities in the construction field of the region. For instance, in 2016, Ferro Corporation acquired Pinturas Benicarló, S.L., a leading producer of waterborne industrial paints. The company also specializes in the niche sector of organic paints for glass substrates application. The global glass coatings market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is expanding at a sluggish pace compared to that in mature economies. However, rise in disposable income, improvement in construction index, growth in economy, and rise in standard of living in South Africa, Brazil, and Mexico are expected to boost the global glass coatings market in Latin America as well as Middle East & Africa during the forecast period.

Glass Coatings Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global glass coatings market include Vitro Architectural Glass, AGC, Inc., Saint-Gobain, Taiwan Glass, Viracon, SCHOTT, Arkema, and Central Glass.

