Global Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Market Research Report 2018

In this report, the Global Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys market status and forecast, categorizes the global Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Aluminum is the main element of aluminum-magnesium alloy, and then added a small amount of magnesium or other metal materials to strengthen its hardness. The alloys of this system (Mg < 10%) refer to the group of non-thermally hardened. The hardening is achieved by means of cold plastical deformation. The properties of these alloys are achieved by Mg content increase in the supersaturated solid solution. Main representatives of this series of alloys are: 5052, 5182, 5754, 5083.

First, Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys have the best performance in terms of speeds, surface finish and mechanical properties. It is widely used in Automobile Industry, Electronics Industry, Rail Transit, Machinery and Equipment and others. Automobile Industry is its largest downstream market, which shares 47.80% of the consumption in 2016.

Second, the sale of Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys is distributed evenly in China, North America, Europe, Middle East, South America. Asia-Pacific is the largest production of Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. Asia-Pacific market took up about 50.08% the global market in 2016, followed by Europe with the share of 19.95%, North America is closely followed with the share about 17.67%.

Third, the global production of Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys increased from 2448.6 K MT in 2012 to 2853.7 K MT in 2016 at an average annual growth rate of more than 3.9%. In the world wide, the top five manufacturers of Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys are Alcoa, Chalco, Yinhai Aluminum, Yunnan Aluminum, China Hongqiao. And the production of Alcoa occupied about 11.48% in 2016.

Fourth, the masterbatches industry is highly competitive due to low entry barriers as the industry is less capital intensive and there is no major technology involved. Given the competitive landscape of the industry, the bargaining power of players with clients is low thereby resulting in vulnerability to fluctuation in raw material prices.

The global Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys market is valued at 910 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 1300 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Alcoa

Chalco

Yinhai Aluminum

Yunnan Aluminum

China Hongqiao

Rusal

Rio Tinto

Nanshan Light Alloy

Ahresty

Wanji

Handtmann

Kumz

MCI

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Rod

Plate

Others

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Automobile Industry

Electronics Industry

Rail Transit

Machinery and Equipment

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Manufacturers

Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-aluminum-magnesium-alloys-market-research-report-2018

