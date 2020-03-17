Global Animal Antibiotics and Antimicrobials Market Strategies, Growth, Analysis, Forecast by 2025

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Global Animal Antibiotics and Antimicrobials Market Analysis-Product Type, Delivery Type, Type of Animals, Company Analysis, Regional and Country Analysis (2017-2022)-By Product Type (Penicillins, Fluoroguinolones, Aminoglycosides, Tetracyclines, Fluoroguinolones, Macrolides, Sulfonamides, Lincosamides, Cephalosporins, Others), By Delivery Type (Premixes, Oral Powder, Oral Solution, Injections and Others), By Type of Animals (Farm Animals, Companion Animals)” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

Over the recent years, the global Animal Antibiotics & Antimicrobials industry has been driven by the rising demand for animal derived food products and increasing healthcare expenditure on pets due to rising pet ownership. Globally, the growth in Animal Antibiotics & Antimicrobials market is driven by growing middle class population.

“Global Animal Antibiotics and Antimicrobials Market Analysis – Product Type, Delivery Type, Type of Animals, Company Analysis, Regional and Country Analysis (2017-2022)” global market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 4.24% by value during 2017 – 2022, chiefly driven by increase in animal population and rising trend of pet ownership among growing middle class income group coupled with rising awareness of animal health.

Among the type, Tetracycline accounts for the major market share and anticipated to witness significant growth rate during the forecast period. Among the regions, Asia Pacific is predicted to advance at the highest rate, mainly driven by large animal population base, growing trend of pet humanization and expanding middle class income group.

The report has covered and analysed the potential of Global Animal Antibiotics & Antimicrobials Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global animal antibiotics & antimicrobials market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Scope of the Report

Global Market (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)

Global Animal Antibiotics and Antimicrobials Market, By Value

By Product Type – Penicillins, Fluoroguinolones, Aminoglycosides, Tetracyclines, Fluoroguinolones, Macrolides, Sulfonamides, Lincosamides, Cephalosporins and Others)

By Delivery Type – Premixes, Oral Powder, Oral Solution, Injections, Others

By Type of Animals – Farm Animals, Companion Animals

Other Report Highlights

Market Dynamics – Trends, Drivers, Challenges, Policy and Regulation, Company Analysis – Bayer AG, Merck & Co., Inc., Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Eli Lilly and Company, Phibro Animal Health Corporation, Ceva Sante Animale, Virbac, Vetoquinol S.A., Zoetis, Inc.

