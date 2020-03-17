Global Array Market To Expand To A US$1.12 Bn By The Completion Of 2020

The global array instruments market is anticipated in a report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) to find companies making substantial investment in system automation for reaping rich benefits in terms of revenue growth and ease of operation. Some of the prominent names of the market, viz. Molecular Devices, Affymetrix, Inc., and Illumina, Inc. could make their presence known in the industry. Merger and acquisition could be commonly adopted by players as a primary business strategy for securing a strong foothold in the market. In May 2018, Edico Genome was acquired by Illumina, Inc. for acceleration of genomic data analysis.

TMR envisions the global array instruments market to expand to a US$1.12 bn by the completion of 2020. Having led the market in the recent past, DNA microarrays could continue with their dominance in terms of market share for the next few years. Geographically, the global market is foreseen to witness the rise of North America as a region with commanding growth.

Rising Requirement of Early Diagnosis of Various Types of Cancer Fuels Growth

Demand for array instruments is foretold to gain momentum in its rise due to increasing need for early detection and diagnosis of different cancer types. In addition to this, laboratory automation testifying a phenomenal rise because of the important role played by robotics could support the demand in the world array instruments market. Overall growth of the market could be stimulated by increasing applications of array instruments in various fields including life sciences and drug discovery.

Widely accepted technology, DNA microarrays are expected to gather pace in the world array instruments market on the basis of demand. They are traditionally employed in a number of applications. Furthermore, their enhanced accuracy and precision could push adoption in the coming years. In glycomics analysis, microarrays could be adopted as a powerful tool. The market is prophesied to gain impetus on the back of the rise of personalized medicine and targeted therapy.

Absence of Adequate Number of Data Analysis Tools Puts Brakes on Rise in Demand

Intensifying level of competition from new and budding technologies is predicted to challenge the growth of the international array instruments market. Plummeting adoption rate in developing regions and lack of sufficient number of data analysis tools could also hamper market growth in the near future.

Nonetheless, rapid rise in the use of array instruments in several end-use industries such as forensic, agriculture research, and veterinary is prognosticated to set the tone for valuable growth in the global market. Besides DNA microarrays, other technologies such as protein microarrays could collect high demand in the foreseeable future. This could be on account of their high resolution and sensitivity and improved accuracy in the determination of protein-protein interactions (PPIs).

The information presented in this review is based on a TMR report, titled “Array Instruments Market (Technology – DNA Microarrays, Protein Microarrays, Cellular Microarrays, and Tissue Microarrays; End User – Research and Development Laboratories, Clinical Diagnostic Labs, Agriculture Research Centers, Forensic Centers, and Veterinary Laboratories) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2014 – 2020.”

