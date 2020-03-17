Global Bio-based Solvent Market is set to garner staggering revenues by 2025

The Bio-based Solvent Market offers an 8-year forecast for the global Bio-based Solvent market between 2019 and 2025. Bio-based Solvent market covers diverse sections, such as the Executive summary, Analysis and Forecast, Supply Demand Scenario, Competition Assessment and Research Methodology & Assumptions. The key players in the Bio-based Solvent market are particularly focusing on acquisitions, mergers, expansion, distribution, launching new products and adoption of new technologies.

Green and bio-based solvents serve as an alternative to the conventional solvents in the market as they help in reducing the negative environmental impact caused from the use of solvents in chemical production. Green and bio-based solvents are produced from renewable resources; they are biodegradable, non-corrosive & non-carcinogenic in nature, recyclable and help prevent ozone depletion.

Easy availability of biofuels, rising environmental awareness and increasing demand for sustainable products are main factors contributing to the growth of market. Rising environmental awareness has increased the preference for bio-based or green solvents over conventional solvents. As these solvents are VOC-free, consumers are not exposed to harmful chemicals. Biofuels are derived from plants or animals and these raw materials are easily available in the market. This offers significant opportunities for the production of biofuel. Moreover, the transportation of biofuels is also much easier than conventional fossil fuels. The rising demand from key application segments such as paints & coatings and adhesives is also expected to propel the market demand over the forecast period. The growing application scope of green & bio-based solvents in the afore mentioned segments can be attributed to the minimal environmental impacts caused by the products, mainly as they are derived from organic and renewable sources. North America would continue to dominate the market through 2020 due to intense awareness among the consumers for the adoption of green solvents and robust improvement in the U.S. & Mexican construction industry. However, Asia-Pacific will be the fastest growing market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2015-2020.

Global Bio-based Solvent market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Bio-based Solvent.

This report researches the worldwide Bio-based Solvent market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Bio-based Solvent breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Bio-based Solvent capacity, production, value, price and market share of Bio-based Solvent in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Archer Daniels Midland Company

BASF

Cargill

The Dow Chemical Company

Bio-based Solvent Breakdown Data by Type

Lactate Esters

Methyl Soyate

Alcohols

D-Limonene

Others

Bio-based Solvent Breakdown Data by Application

Adhesives & Sealants

Printing Ink

Industrial & Domestic Cleaners

Paints & Coatings

Bio-based Solvent Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Bio-based Solvent Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Bio-based Solvent capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Bio-based Solvent manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

