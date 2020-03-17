Global Degradable Materials Market Competitive Analysis, Key Trends, Current and Future Players, 2025
Photodegradable plastic is made of oil-based polymers, which when exposed to sunlight breaks by weakening of bonds. In addition, it contains a chemical additive, which absorbs light and attacks the polymer and breaks the bonds. Biodegradable plastics are made from oil or from plant-based products that are attacked by bacteria, fungi, or other microorganisms, which help plastics to degrade.
Households are the major producers of plastic waste and most of the waste comes from packaging. These wastes are dumped on landfills and few are recycled. Discarded packaging litter is hazardous to the living forms.
Thus, increase in environmental concerns has led to the development of photodegradable and biodegradable packaging material.
Stringent government regulation to reduce plastic wastes has fueled the demand for biodegradable materials for packaging, thereby driving the market growth. Environmentalists and researchers are developing photodegradable and biodegradable packaging material, which includes polylactic acid (PLA), polybutylene succinate (PBS), PHBV, and others.
Global Degradable Materials market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Degradable Materials.
This report researches the worldwide Degradable Materials market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Degradable Materials breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Degradable Materials capacity, production, value, price and market share of Degradable Materials in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Metabolix
BASF
Corbion (PURAC)
Natureworks
Biome Technologies
Mitsubishi Chemical
Plantic Technologies
Bio-On
Meredian
Tianan Biologic Materials
Degradable Materials Breakdown Data by Type
By product
Polylactic Acid (PLA)
Polybutylene Succinate (PBS)
PHBV
Others
By degradation medthod
Photodegradable
Biodegradable
Degradable Materials Breakdown Data by Application
Food Packaging
Pharmaceutical Packaging
Electronics Packaging
Others
Degradable Materials Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Degradable Materials Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Degradable Materials capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
To focus on the key Degradable Materials manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Degradable Materials :
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
