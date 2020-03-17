Global Food Service Market Scenario Highlighting Major Drivers & Trends, 2019-2027

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Global Food Service Market: Analysis By Type (Full Service Restaurants, Cafe and Bars, QSRs, Fast Casual Restaurants, Others), By Full Service Restaurant (Fine Dining, Casual Dining), By Region, By Country (2012-2022)-By Region (N. America, Europe, APAC, RoW), By Country (US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, China, India, Japan, Brazil, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E)” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report suggests that the Global Food Service Market is projected to display a vigorous growth represented by a CAGR of 7.01% during 2017 – 2022, primarily driven by increasing urbanization and rising spent on dining out by millennials. The Full service restaurant have been leading the market in historical period but quick service along with fast casual will be the fastest growing segment in the forecasted period. Amidst the regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest regional share in the Global Food Service Market in 2016. However, Asia Pacific is projected to progress at the highest rate, mainly driven by increasing number of quick service and fast casual restaurants along with rising urbanization and economic growth.

Rising urbanization along with economic growth in the developing regions is backing the growth in Global food Service Market. Additionally, increasing number of quick service and fast casual restaurants, technological advancements in food ordering and payment services, fast delivery and takeaway services stations is backing the growing food service sector of various regions.

The report titled “Global Food Service Market: Analysis By Type (Full Service Restaurants, Cafe and Bars, QSRs, Fast Casual Restaurants, Others), By Full Service Restaurant (Fine Dining, Casual Dining), By Region, By Country (2012-2022) – By Region (N. America, Europe, APAC, RoW), By Country (US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, China, India, Japan, Brazil, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E)” has covered and analysed the potential of Global Food Service Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the Global Food Service Market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Scope of the Report

Global Market, By Value (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)

Food Service Market

Food Service Market By Type – Full Service Restaurant, Café and Bars, Quick Service Restaurant (QSRs), Fast Casual Restaurant, Others

Full Service Restaurant Type – Fine Dining, Casual Dining

Regional Markets – North America, Europe, APAC, and ROW (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)

Other Report Highlights

Market Dynamics – Drivers and Challenges

Market Trends

SWOT Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Competitive Landscape

Policy and Regulatory Landscape

