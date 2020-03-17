Global GPON (Gigabit Passive Optical Network) Equipment Market Technology & In-Depth Analysis 2025
GPON (Gigabit Passive Optical Network) is a point-to-multipoint access network. It consists of mainly two active transmission equipments, optical line termination (OLT) and optical network unit (ONU). GPON supports high-bandwidth, long reach and triple-play services. It is designed to carry both analog POTS and data services. This delivers the highest speed, longest life, future proof, lowest cost network infrastructure. Increasing demand for bandwidth due to streaming video, content sharing, social media application and online gaming is constantly pushing the requirement for the higher bit rates and better experience.
This report presents the worldwide GPON (Gigabit Passive Optical Network) Equipment market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Ericsson AB
UBIQUOSS
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS
DASAN ZHONE SOLUTIONS
Huawei Technologies
Hitachi, Ltd
Calix
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
Cisco Systems
ZTE Corporation
GPON (Gigabit Passive Optical Network) Equipment Breakdown Data by Type
Optical Line Terminal
Optical Network Terminal
GPON (Gigabit Passive Optical Network) Equipment Breakdown Data by Application
Residential
Hospitals
IT & Telecom
Other End Use Industries
GPON (Gigabit Passive Optical Network) Equipment Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
GPON (Gigabit Passive Optical Network) Equipment Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
